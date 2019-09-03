Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 4 ways to find your name on PMAY list

The unique advantage in the PMAY model is the Credit Linked Subsidy that helps the owner keep the cost of owning the house lower.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana List: Applicants to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are looking forward to owning a house of their own under the government’s flagship programme of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022. The unique advantage in the PMAY model is the Credit Linked Subsidy that helps the owner keep the cost of owning the house lower. There are different eligibility conditions and after applying, the PMAY applicant gets a registration ID using which he or she can find the status of the application. If you have already applied for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), there are 4 ways to find your name and details on the PMAY List. To find the details, you may require your Aadhaar number, mobile number, registration ID or the assessment ID as the requirement differs in each case.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list can either PMAY Urban list or PMAY-Gramin (rural) list. Here are 4 ways to check PMAY Urban List and PMAYG list.

1. Check PMAY Urban List ( With Aadhaar number)

Visit the PMAY official website by accessing https://pmaymis.gov.in,

or,

Click on the link: https://pmaymis.gov.in/Open/Find_Beneficiary_Details.aspx

Click on ‘Search Beneficiary’ on the top panel to go to the next page. Earlier there was an option to select ‘Search By Name’ from the ‘Search Beneficiary’ drop-down menu.

On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number and submit.

On submitting the required information, the details of your PMAY application will be shown along with the status.

2. Check PMAY Urban List ( Without Aadhaar number)

If you do not have the Aadhaar number handy with you, you can search the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list with your personal details and mobile number or with your assessment ID.

Access https://pmaymis.gov.in/Track_Application_Status.aspx

Enter personal details or assessment ID to generate the PMAY application status.

3. Check PMAY-G list (with registration number)

To check your name and other details on the PMAY Rural List if you have the registration number, visit the PMAY-Gramin official website at https://rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/Benificiary.aspx

4.Check PMAY-G list (without registration number)

However, if you do not have the registration number, on the PMAY-Gramin official website the details can be had.