Prabhudas Lilladher launches ‘Wealth for Women’ portfolio on Women’s Day

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher on Wednesday launched the “Wealth for Women” portfolio on international women’s day to further give exposure to women to various asset classes such as domestic and international equities, gold, and fixed income instruments. The portfolio targets every single Indian woman, whether a working lawyer, or a nurse, or a marketing professional or a teacher, or running her own business as an entrepreneur, or a homemaker, the brokerage said.

As per a study, in the last two years, the participation of women in equity investments grew from 16% to 24%. However, gold and fixed deposits continued to remain the top investment choices by women in India. However, the brokerage aims to enable women to evolve from being cautious savers to being great investors and benefit from the long-term capital appreciation by prudent investment across multiple financial assets.

The portfolio will further use the proprietary quant model to invest in the right asset at the right time and manage risks to generate sustainable returns across bull and bear market cycles by dynamically adjusting its asset allocation. The quant-based approach helps to reduce human bias and errors in asset selection and quantum of allocation said Prabhudas Lilladher in a statement.

Amisha Vora, Jt. MD, Prabhudas Lilladher said, “The portfolio is made for women and made by women at PL. The idea is to convert a woman’s savings into wealth. We know that women work very hard to earn and save their money, that’s why we at PL want to make that money work for them as well through the Wealth for Women Portfolio.”