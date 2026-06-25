There was a time when starting a job, getting married, or saving for a child’s future meant one thing almost automatically: open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. The PPF was not just popular, it was the default. Government-backed, completely tax-free at maturity, and offering returns that once touched 12%, it was hard to argue against.

That era has passed. Today’s investor is more likely to be talking about mutual fund SIPs, index funds, ETFs or some other market-linked instruments. The question worth asking is not whether PPF has become irrelevant — it hasn’t — but why its role has changed so sharply, and what place it now holds in a well-built portfolio.

Why PPF became India’s most trusted investment

PPF’s appeal was built on a combination that almost nothing else offered – a government guarantee, annual interest that compounded tax-free, and a maturity payout on which no tax was owed. This is the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) status that made PPF unique. Invest, earn, and withdraw – no tax at any stage.

The 15-year lock-in, which seems like a drawback today, was actually a selling point for an earlier generation. Long lock-ins forced disciplined saving, protected money from impulsive withdrawal, and let compounding do its work undisturbed.

The investing environment also helped. Mutual funds were in their infancy. SIPs were not yet a household concept. Online platforms did not exist. For anyone who wanted a safe, simple, long-term savings vehicle, PPF was the natural answer.

As Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, puts it, “PPF has traditionally been one of the most popular long-term savings products. Due to government backing, tax benefits, and guaranteed returns, it has served as a preferred investment option for those seeking safety and guaranteed returns over the long term.”

From 12% to 7.1%: how the rate story unfolded

Around the year 2000-01, PPF offered 12% annual interest. By the mid-2000s, it had fallen to around 9%. In 2018-19, it was still close to 8%. Today it stands at 7.1%.

This decline tracks India’s broader interest rate environment. As inflation came under control and RBI policy evolved, yields on government securities fell. Since PPF rates are set with reference to government bond yields and reviewed quarterly since 2016, they moved down as well. The rate cuts were not arbitrary; they reflected the macroeconomic reality.

The more significant change, though, was not just that PPF offered less — it was that alternatives began offering more. When PPF gave 12%, there was little that could beat it on a risk-adjusted, tax-free basis. As the rate fell, equity mutual funds, index funds, and ETFs matured as asset classes and demonstrated the ability to generate far higher long-term returns, even if they came with market risk.

PPF’s appeal did not collapse but the gap between it and the alternatives narrowed, then reversed.

The investor has changed, not just the product

Twenty years ago, investing was largely about not losing money. Bank FDs, NSC, post office schemes, and PPF covered almost every Indian family’s savings plan. The goal was capital preservation, and returns were secondary.

Today’s investor, especially the younger one, is thinking about wealth creation. There is a clearer understanding that equities carry short-term risk but have historically delivered inflation-beating returns over the long term. SIP inflows have grown consistently year over year, mutual fund folios have crossed hundreds of millions, and investing via a mobile app now takes minutes.

Agarwal acknowledges this shift: “Growing awareness about market-linked products such as mutual funds, greater access to digital investment platforms, and the increasing adoption of the new tax regime may have led a sizeable proportion of investors to explore alternatives offering higher return potential and greater flexibility.”

The result is not that investors have abandoned safety, most still want some of it. But PPF has moved from being the foundation of a portfolio to being one pillar within a diversified one.

The new tax regime has weakened PPF’s biggest draw

For many salaried taxpayers, the honest reason for investing in PPF was Section 80C, not long-term planning. Every March, money flowed into PPF accounts primarily to reduce taxable income. The product and the tax benefit were inseparable in the minds of many investors.

The new tax regime has broken that link. Under the new regime, Section 80C deductions are unavailable. As more taxpayers shift to it — and the numbers have been rising — the tax argument for PPF simply disappears. Agarwal notes: “The tax-saving benefits (such as the tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on annual deposits under

Section 80C) that earlier drove PPF investments have become less relevant for taxpayers opting for the new tax regime.”

There is a compounding factor here too. The Section 80C limit of Rs 1.5 lakh has not changed in years. For salaried employees, EPF contributions and life insurance premiums often exhaust it entirely. That leaves little room or reason for additional PPF deposits to serve a tax purpose.

This does not make PPF a bad investment. It means that investors now need to evaluate it on its own merits — safety, guaranteed returns, long-term stability — rather than defaulting to it for tax savings.

Is 7.1% over 15 years still worth it?

For someone seeking to maximise returns, the answer is probably no. Equity mutual funds have delivered meaningfully higher returns over long periods. But that is not the right comparison to make.

PPF and equity funds do different jobs. One is a wealth-creation tool that comes with market volatility. The other provides guaranteed, government-backed, tax-free returns with zero principal risk. Comparing them on returns alone is like comparing a savings account to a stock portfolio.

Agarwal draws the distinction clearly: “While PPF’s interest rate of 7.1% p.a. may not appeal to investors seeking aggressive wealth creation, the product can still be a suitable option for risk-averse individuals or those seeking to balance their equity exposure with a stable and government-backed savings instrument. Even aggressive investors with a long-term horizon can dedicate a part of their portfolio towards PPF for balance and diversification. While instruments like equity mutual funds can help generate long-term growth, PPF can provide stability and capital protection. The right allocation between these two products should be based on an individual’s financial goals, investment horizon, and risk tolerance.”

The practical question for any investor today is not whether to choose PPF or equity funds. It is how much of each belongs in the portfolio, given their individual goals and risk appetite.

Where investors are going instead

The decline in PPF inflows has not meant a decline in long-term saving. It has meant that investors are spreading that saving across more instruments.

SIPs in equity mutual funds have seen record participation, with monthly SIP figures setting new highs consistently. Index funds and ETFs have attracted younger investors with low costs and passive strategies. NPS is gaining ground among retirement planners. For conservative investors, bank FDs and post office small savings schemes remain relevant — though interest earned on these is taxable, unlike PPF.

None of these instruments replaces PPF. Each serves a different purpose and comes with different trade-offs. What has changed is that investors no longer feel the need to anchor their entire financial plan to a single product. Portfolio diversification, once a concept reserved for sophisticated investors, has become standard thinking.

The role has changed, not the relevance

PPF is not obsolete. Its fundamentals — government guarantee, EEE tax status, long-term capital safety — remain intact and remain genuinely valuable. What has changed is the context around it.

Rates are lower because the broader interest rate environment is lower. Tax benefits matter less to the growing share of investors on the new regime. And equity alternatives, which barely existed in PPF’s heyday, have matured into credible options for long-term wealth creation.

PPF was once the cornerstone of every financial plan. It is now one component of a balanced portfolio — the stable, safe, guaranteed piece that holds its value while equities do the heavy lifting on returns. For many investors, that is still exactly what they need.

The better question today is not “Is PPF still worth it?” It is: “Given my goals and risk appetite, how much of my portfolio should PPF anchor?”

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax or financial advice. The views and insights are based on publicly available information and expert opinions shared with Financial Express. Investment decisions should be made after considering your financial goals, risk appetite, investment horizon and overall asset allocation. Past returns and historical interest rates do not guarantee future performance. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial or tax advisor before making any investment decisions.

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