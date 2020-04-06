PPF vs ELSS: Rate cuts on small savings schemes widen the gap

The interest rate on one of the most popular tax-saving investment instruments, PPF, has been cut by 0.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent from the earlier rate of 7.9 per cent.

Due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of highly infectious Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, economic activities have almost come to a standstill, creating havoc in the stock markets and forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut policy rates substantially to boost the slowing economy.

With the already struggling Indian economy suffering heavily due to the lockdown, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have nosedived as well as interest rates on small saving schemes have been cut substantially.

Along with other small saving schemes like National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Post Office Time Deposit, Post Office Recurring Deposit, Monthly Income Account and Kisan Vikas Patra, the interest rate on Public Provident Fund (PPF) has also been reduced.

As a risk-free and most secured tax-saving investment instrument, taxpayers feel safe and secured by investing in PPF, which provides tax benefits on investment amount u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act, as well as tax-free interest and maturity amount, making it a preferred instrument of the EEE (Exempt, Exempt, Exempt) category.

However, PPF investments have interest rate risk, as the government declares interest on a quarterly basis. Another shortcoming is the cap on total investments, which is currently Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year.

Assuming that the interest rate of 7.1 per cent would continue for the entire investment period of 15 years, an investor may accumulate Rs 40,68,209 by investing Rs 1.5 lakh at the beginning of every financial year, which is about Rs 3 lakh less than the maturity amount of Rs 43,60,517, if the earlier rate of 7.9 per cent would have continued for the entire investment period.

On the other hand, equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) is another tax-saving investment instrument that invests primarily in equities and hence contains market risks.

So, risk-averse taxpayers avoid ELSS, as the capital invested fluctuates with the fluctuations in equity markets, despite the fact that equities provide higher return in the long run in comparison with fixed-return investments.

For example, despite the sharp fall in Sensex after the Covid-19 outbreak, the BSE sensitive index has produced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15 per cent in its 40-year journey since the introduction on April 1, 1979.

At this rate, an investor would accumulate about Rs 82,07,621 in 15 years by investing Rs 1.5 lakh at the beginning of every financial year. If we consider an even more conservative CAGR of 12 per cent, the accumulated amount on the same investment for the same duration would be Rs 62,62,992.

Even at the conservative rate, ELSS would produce about Rs 22 lakh more than that of PPF after the rate cut, and at the rate of Sensex return, the difference would go up to Rs 42 lakh, which is more than the maturity amount of PPF at the reduced rate.

So, the rate cut on small savings schemes has tilted the equation further in favour of equity, intensifying the PPF vs ELSS debate.