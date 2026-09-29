On September 30, the Finance Ministry will announce the small savings scheme interest rates for the October–December 2026 quarter. Investors in Public Provident Fund Accounts (PPFs) are interested in knowing if the government is going to keep the interest rate steady or notify them of any changes.

According to the National Savings Institute (NSI), which works under the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the PPF rate has been frozen at 7.1% since April 2020, unchanged for 25 to 26 consecutive quarters depending on whether the just-concluded July-September 2026 quarter is counted, and it has survived a full RBI rate-cutting cycle.

Whatever interest rate is notified for a particular quarter applies uniformly to all outstanding PPF balances, irrespective of when the contributions were made.

Investors should therefore understand how the PPF interest rate is determined, whether the government could consider a rate hike in the upcoming review, and what economic and market factors could support such a move.

What specific factors could finally prompt the government to revise the PPF rate in October-December 2026?

Due in large part to the government’s treatment of the small-savings rate as a stability anchor rather than a strict market tracker, the PPF rate has been steady at 7.1% since April 2020 and has remained unchanged for 25 to 26 consecutive quarters, depending on whether the recently concluded July-September 2026 quarter is determined.

“What’s changed is the sharpness of the recent bond-market move: the 10-year G-sec yield moved from around the high-6s in late June to just above 7% by late September, briefly touching the 7.1-7.14% zone in the third week of September, according to market data, a jump of roughly 35 to 40 basis points over the quarter, driven by crude oil prices above $100 a barrel, a rupee weakening beyond 95 per dollar, and US 10-year Treasury yields moving above 5.1-5.2%,” said Thomas Stephen Director & Head – Preferred, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

That’s the first quarter in a while where the formula-based case for a hike is genuinely credible rather than marginal, Stephen added.

Separately, SBI Research flagged a possible 25-bps RBI repo hike at the October 5-7 policy meeting, followed by another in December, citing elevated crude prices, external shocks and inflation risks, and marking a reversal of the rate-cut narrative that had dominated FY26.

A genuine RBI pivot to hiking would remove the government’s usual justification for holding PPF down.

PPF rates vs G-sec yields: Is a change on the cards?

By design, PPF is meant to track the average 10-year G-sec yield plus a 25-basis-point spread, under the formula recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee in 2014 and implemented from 2016.

In practice, the government treats it as a reference rather than a rule, and it has left rates unchanged in quarters when the formula pointed both up and down. That gap is now the narrowest it’s been in some time.

“Based on the quarter’s reported yield range, roughly high-6s to just above 7%, spiking toward 7.1-7.14% in the final week, the formula implies a fair value close to 7.0-7.15%, not far from the current 7.1%, though this is an estimate rather than a binding calculation, and a much narrower gap than existed when yields sat near 6.3-6.5% in earlier quarters,” stated Stephen.

“The signal is real but needs to hold: one volatile fortnight, partly driven by global crude and Fed-linked Treasury pressure, is weaker grounds for a permanent change than a full quarter of yields sustained above 7%,” Stephen added.

PPF rate hike: Will inflation force a rethink?

G-sec yields matter most mechanically, since that’s what the formula is built on; inflation and the repo rate work indirectly, by moving those yields.

But inflation is what the government watches most politically. RBI projections and market forecasts point to FY27 CPI around 5%, with inflation expected to edge back above the 4% target from Q4 onward on base effects and demand pressure.

A rate frozen since 2020 against rising inflation erodes real returns and builds pressure for a revision even when the formula math is ambiguous.

Deposit rates add a third push: SBI Research has highlighted tighter banking-system liquidity, with substantial drainage via RBI open-market operations and bond sales through late September, which typically pushes banks to raise deposit rates to retain funds and makes a static 7.1% PPF look comparatively weaker. All three factors are currently pointing the same way for the first time in several quarters.

PPF rate change: What it means for existing investors, new deposits?

PPF’s rate isn’t locked in at account opening. Whatever rate is notified for a quarter applies uniformly to every outstanding balance, old and new. So a hike, if it comes, benefits every existing holder equally from October 1; there’s no advantage to opening a fresh account to “catch” a better rate.

Long-term savers don’t need to change strategy in anticipation of this, since the benefit flows through automatically. What’s worth doing regardless of the Government’s rate announcement on Wednesday: deposit before the 5th of the month, since interest is calculated on the lowest balance between the 5th and month-end, so late deposits lose a month’s interest.

If the freeze extends to a 26th quarter, the more useful comparison for savers is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme, both at 8.2% in the latest notified quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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