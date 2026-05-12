If your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is nearing maturity, one question might be troubling you – whether you should stay invested for longer or start taking money out. The right choice depends on your financial goals, cash needs, comfort with keeping money locked in, and overall investment strategy.

A PPF account comes with a 15-year lock-in period. Once this period ends, you have two broad choices — withdraw the entire maturity amount or continue the account in blocks of five years.

PPF extension or gradual withdrawal: Which option makes a better financial sense?

PPF extension: You can keep extending your PPF account in blocks of 5 years without limitation by submitting Form H (or Form 4) at your bank or post office within one year of maturity to continue depositing up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year.

If you don’t submit Form 4, the account will automatically renew in 5-year blocks (default) and you cannot make new contributions; therefore, you cannot claim 80C deductions under the Income Tax Act, but the existing balance remains active to earn tax-free interest.

If you choose to keep contributing after the extension, you can continue claiming Section 80C tax benefits under the old tax regime, subject to the overall limit. In the case of an extended Public Provident Fund (PPF) account after 15 years, you can withdraw up to 60% of the balance at the beginning of the 5-year extension block. This 60% total can be withdrawn over five years, with one withdrawal for each financial year.

PPF gradual withdrawal (after 5 full years): Even if you decide not to make fresh contributions, you can still partially withdraw money once in each financial year by submitting Form C. The amount which can be withdrawn is limited to the lower of these amounts, i.e., 50% of the balance available at the end of the 4th financial year preceding the year of withdrawal or 50% of the balance at the end of the previous financial year.

If you are looking for a steady, long-term, and tax-efficient savings option, extending your PPF account may be worth considering. Your balance continues to earn tax-free interest under the government-backed scheme.

If you plan to continue building your retirement or long-term savings corpus, extending your PPF account could make sense, especially if you want to keep making fresh contributions. On the other hand, if you need regular access to money, gradual withdrawals may be a more practical option. This gives you liquidity when needed, while the remaining balance continues to earn tax-free interest.

PPF maturity doesn’t necessarily mean an exit

You have three ways in which you can go about it after your PPF account maturity period is over, after 15 years.

● You could choose to withdraw the entire balance and close the account or extend it further by either continuing with contributions or without them, but still earning interest.

● While choosing any option other than withdrawing is a better choice for yourself, you should consider extending your account. Why? Since the PPF interest rate is at 7.1% p.a. in FY 2026-27, your earnings from this would continue to remain tax-free.

● If you choose to extend with contributions, then you will have to keep in mind that the maximum withdrawals allowed in a block will be 60% of the total amount in your account at the beginning of that period, either at once or annually within the financial year.

● By extending without any contributions, you get even more freedom – no new investments allowed, but you can withdraw the money once a year, regardless of the amount, including the total corpus.

Financial experts recommend that investors use both methods by extending their PPF account and withdrawing their funds only when they need to do so. There’s no limit on how many times you can extend, provided it is done once every five years.

“The two traps to avoid: exiting too early and losing years of tax-free growth, or holding on so rigidly that you’re cash-poor when life actually needs the money,” says Swati Jain, CEO Wealth, Arihant Capital Markets.

The sweet spot for many may be a balanced approach: keep the account going for steady long-term growth, but take out money when you really need it. This way, you do not lock yourself out of liquidity, but still have the security and compounding benefits of the account. Basically, it gives you flexibility currently and financial security later. However, the decision requires finding the optimal solution that satisfies both your current financial obligations and your desire to secure your future needs.

What makes PPF interesting is that even after maturity, the account continues earning tax-free interest. Extending it works well for people who don’t immediately need the money and want safe, compounding-led growth without taking market risk. Alternatively, withdrawal can help gain more liquidity.

PPF isn’t just a savings tool – it’s a long-term compounding machine, and how you exit matters as much as how you built it. The goal is not to move tax-free compounded wealth into a taxable savings environment unless you have a high-yield alternative. Keeping the PPF engine running in 5-year increments (after the lock-in period of 15 years) is almost always the smarter move for long-term wealth.

Disclaimer:

This article is meant for informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial or tax advice. PPF rules, including extension, withdrawal and tax benefits, are subject to the prevailing provisions of the Public Provident Fund Scheme and the Income Tax Act. Tax benefits under Section 80C are available subject to eligibility and the applicable overall deduction limits under the tax regime chosen by the investor. The suitability of extending a PPF account, making fresh contributions, or opting for partial/full withdrawals depends on individual financial goals, liquidity needs, tax position and overall investment strategy. Investors are advised to verify the latest rules with their bank/post office or consult a qualified financial adviser before taking any decision.