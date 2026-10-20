The Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers an interest rate of 7.1% for the October–December 2026 (Q4 2026) quarter, and it has stayed the same since April 2020.

With government bond yields surging to a more than 3-year high, this triggers an important question: Could PPF investors finally see a higher return?

An indicative calculation, based on a 10-year government bond yield of 7.4%, suggests that the PPF interest rate could rise significantly and even up to 7.65%.

The Ministry of Finance sets the interest rate for small savings schemes on a quarterly basis using a formula aligned with the Government Security (G-Sec) yields proposed by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee.

The formula relies on the average yield on 10-year G-Secs over the previous few months of the quarter rather than a single day’s spot rate.

The PPF’s rate is benchmarked to the 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) yield considering its 15-year lock-in maturity period. The yield on India’s 10-year G-Sec is currently hovering over 3-year highs at 7.4%.

Therefore, a 10-year yield of 7.4% indicates that the PPF interest rate may go up to 7.65% given that the recommended spread for PPF is 25 basis points over the average yield on 10-year government securities throughout the applicable reference period.

Bond yields are simply one of the factors taken into account in the quarterly review of the post office scheme interest rates, so a spot yield of 7.4% does not always imply that the formula-based rate for the upcoming quarter is 7.65%.

Bond yields, inflation, and the flow of small savings deposits into the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) all have an impact.

Will your savings rate finally rise?

Investors would gain more tax-free returns on their long-term savings with a 15-year lock-in period and a sovereign guarantee if the PPF interest rate climbed from 7.1% to 7.65%. However, the actual benefit would depend on whether the government modifies the rate.

The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation states that the headline retail inflation rate for September 2026 in India is 5.54%. For example, the current PPF rate of 7.1% would provide an approximate inflation-adjusted return of 1.56 percentage points, while a rate of 7.65% would increase it to 2.11 percentage points, assuming annual inflation of 5.54%. These returns, however, are only based on estimates that assume inflation remains unchanged.

If an investor invests Rs 1.5 lakh annually in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for 15 years, the tax-free maturity amount will be Rs 40.68 lakh at the current interest rate of 7.1%, while the tax-free maturity amount will grow to Rs 42.67 lakh at the estimated interest rate of 7.65%, assuming the rate stays constant over the 15-year period.

According to this calculation, an investor might earn almost Rs 1.99 lakh more on the same total investment of Rs 22.5 lakh if the PPF interest rate rises from 7.1% to 7.65% and stays at that level for the full 15-year period.

It is important to note that the 7.65% PPF interest rate is an estimate and not an official announcement by the government.

Key takeaway

Bond yields matter for other post office schemes as well, such as SCSS, NSC, and PPF. With varying spreads for various schemes, the government’s recommended framework links small savings rates to G-Sec yields with similar maturities. With two exclusions, the interest rate on small savings schemes is spread by 25 basis points (bps) to match G-Sec rates of comparable maturity.

The spread is 50 basis points for the 10-year National Savings Certificate (NSC) and 100 basis points for the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS).

The rationale for a rate increase in these small savings schemes may be strengthened by a higher bond yield, but this does not ensure that all schemes will have the same percentage rise in interest rates or that all rates will be raised at once.

A rate hike today would not ensure that the rate remains at 7.65% for the subsequent 15 years, as PPF rates are reviewed every quarter. Therefore, the rates announced in upcoming quarters would determine the final maturity amount.

Until then, instead of assuming a hike is about to happen, PPF investors should keep making decisions based on the existing 7.1% rate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.