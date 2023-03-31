scorecardresearch
PPF Interest Rate FY 2023-24: Will Public Provident Fund Deposit interest rate increase today?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised PPF interest rate today

Public Provident Fund (PPF) Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised Public Provident Fund Deposit (PPF) interest rate today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the PPF interest rate was 7.1%.

It is expected that the Government may increase the PPF interest rate along with rates of some other small savings schemes like SCSS, SSY, NSC and Post Office Fixed Deposits.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 09:09 IST

