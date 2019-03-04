Power of compounding: Here’s what Rs 1 lakh per annum in MF, PPF, PF, FD does to wealth creation

According to Albert Einstein, compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.

Compounding may do wonder to your investments if adequate time is given. The formula for annual compound interest is A=P(1+r)^t (where A is maturity amount, P is principal invested, r is rate of interest and t is number of years for which investment is made) that makes the time the most important factor in compound interest.

So, the longer the duration, the greater would be the wonder of compounding.

Albert Einstein had once said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.”

Now, let’s see how the power of compounding and the duration create wonder under the various investment options, viz Mutual Fund (MF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Provident Fund (PF) and Fixed Deposit (FD).

Mutual Fund (MF)

MFs, especially equity MFs, are meant for long-term investments and would fetch the benefits of compounding. Although market fluctuations affect equity MFs in the short term, they provide higher returns in the long term. Let’s assume, equity MFs provide 12 per cent interest in the long term.

If you invest Rs 1 lakh at the beginning of each year, after 10 years, you will accumulate about Rs 19.7 lakh. The amount will increase to Rs 80.7 lakh in 20 years, Rs 1.49 crore in 25 years and Rs 2.7 crore in 30 years.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF is one of the most popular tax-saving instruments due to providing protection and its tax-free nature.

Assuming that the current PPF interest rate of 8 per cent will continue, by investing Rs 1 lakh at the beginning of each year, you would accumulate Rs 15.65 lakh in 10 years, Rs 49.42 lakh in 20 years, Rs 78.95 lakh in 25 years and Rs 1.22 crore in 30 years.

Provident Fund (PF)

PF is aimed at providing retirement benefits to the private sector employees having eligible salary up to Rs 15,000 per month, who are working in organisations having 20 or more employees. For employees having higher eligible salary and organisation having less than 20 employees, the scheme is optional.

Assuming that the current PF interest rate of 8.7 per cent will continue, by investing Rs 1 lakh at the beginning of each year, you would accumulate Rs 16.28 lakh in 10 years, Rs 53.77 lakh in 20 years, Rs 88.07 lakh in 25 years and Rs 1.4 crore in 30 years.

Fixed Deposit (FD)

FDs are one of the most popular investment products in India. However, FDs are not tax and inflation-efficient instruments. At present, the average interest rates on FDs are about 7 per cent.

Assuming that the current FD interest rate of 7 per cent will continue, by investing Rs 1 lakh at the beginning of each year, you would accumulate Rs 14.78 lakh in 10 years, Rs 43.865 lakh in 20 years, Rs 67.68 lakh in 25 years and Rs 1.01 crore in 30 years.