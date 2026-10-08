Buying a property is one of the biggest financial decisions most people make. But in some transactions, buyers may end up holding a Power of Attorney, or POA, instead of a registered sale deed. The buyer may have paid the full amount and may even be living in the property. Yet, that does not necessarily mean the buyer legally owns the house.

A POA and a sale deed serve two very different purposes. A POA gives a person the authority to act on behalf of the property owner. A registered sale deed, on the other hand, is the document that transfers ownership to the buyer.

This distinction is important because simply having a POA, paying the seller or taking possession of a property does not by itself make a person its legal owner.

What exactly is a Power of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney is essentially an authorisation given by one person to another to act on their behalf.

For example, a property owner may give a POA to a family member to manage the property, collect rent, pay taxes or deal with government authorities. The POA can also authorise the person to sign and register certain documents on behalf of the owner.

But the person holding the POA does not become the owner merely because they have been given these powers.

Ashoo Gupta, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, explains that a POA allows the attorney to act in the owner’s name and for the owner’s benefit. “The owner remains the owner. A power of attorney does not transfer ownership,” she says.

Dr Arvind Singhatiya, Co-Founder and CEO of LegalKart and Challanwala, also points out that a POA is essentially an agency document. It gives the holder authority to act within the powers specified in it, but does not itself transfer any right, title or interest in the property.

This is where many buyers can get confused.

A person may have a document that gives them extensive powers over a property. They may even be authorised to sell it. But that does not mean the POA itself has transferred the property to them.

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POA vs sale deed: What is the real difference?

The simplest way to understand the difference is this:

A POA gives authority. A registered sale deed transfers ownership.

A POA allows one person to act on behalf of another. A sale deed records the actual transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer.

As Gupta explains, “A power of attorney appoints a representative. A registered sale deed transfers ownership.”

A registered sale deed is therefore the key document for establishing the buyer’s title, subject to applicable legal and registration requirements.

Singhatiya says the Supreme Court has repeatedly clarified that a POA is not an instrument of transfer and cannot, by itself, convey title to an immovable property.

The Supreme Court’s judgment in Suraj Lamp & Industries Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Haryana is particularly important in this context. The court made it clear that property transactions based only on agreements to sell, wills or POAs do not by themselves transfer ownership. A legally valid conveyance is required for transfer of title.

What if you have paid the full amount?

This is where the issue becomes more complicated for a buyer.

Suppose you have paid the seller the entire purchase price. You have received possession of the house. You may even have a POA relating to the property.

Are you now the owner?

Not merely on the basis of these documents.

Singhatiya says payment of the full consideration and possession, by themselves, do not make the buyer the legal owner if there is no registered conveyance transferring title.

In other words, paying Rs 50 lakh or Rs 1 crore for a property does not automatically make you its legal owner if the transaction has not been completed through the legally required conveyance.

Gupta says such an arrangement is not a completed sale. Even if the price has been paid and possession has been handed over, ownership does not pass without a registered sale deed.

The buyer may have certain contractual or possessory rights depending on the circumstances. But those rights should not be confused with ownership.

Why buying a property only through a POA can be risky

For a buyer, the problem may not be obvious on the day the deal is completed. The risks can emerge later.

One major risk is what happens if the original owner dies.

If the buyer does not have a registered sale deed, the owner’s legal heirs may raise claims over the property. A will in favour of the buyer may also not provide the same certainty as a completed and registered transfer of ownership.

There is also a risk that the original owner could sell the property to another person through a registered sale deed, creating a serious legal dispute.

Gupta points out that banks can also be reluctant to lend against a property where the buyer does not have clear title. Future buyers may similarly hesitate to purchase such a property.

There is another practical problem. If you are not the legal owner, you cannot simply transfer ownership of the property to somebody else as though you were the owner.

This can make the property difficult to sell, mortgage or pass on as part of your estate.

Can a POA be used to sell a property?

Yes. But there is an important distinction.

A POA can authorise an attorney to execute a sale deed on behalf of the property owner. It does not itself transfer ownership to the person holding the POA.

For example, an owner living abroad may give a POA to a close relative to sell a particular property. The relative can sign the sale deed on behalf of the owner if the

POA specifically gives them that authority.

But the buyer becomes the owner only when the sale deed is legally executed and registered.

“An attorney holder can, where properly authorised, execute a valid conveyance on behalf of the owner,” says Singhatiya. “It is the resulting registered conveyance or sale deed that transfers the title, not the POA itself.”

This distinction is particularly important for buyers dealing with an attorney instead of the actual property owner.

What documents should a buyer check?

If a property is being sold through a Power of Attorney, buyers should not rely only on the POA.

They should first establish who actually owns the property and then verify whether the person signing the transaction has valid authority to act for the owner.

Gupta says the POA should specifically authorise the attorney to sell the property, sign the sale deed and present it for registration. The document should also be properly executed and, where required, registered or authenticated.

If the POA was executed outside India, additional formalities may apply. Gupta says such a POA will generally need to be attested at an Indian embassy or consulate and stamped within the prescribed period after it reaches India.

The buyer should also check:

The original POA

Whether the POA is still valid

Whether it has been revoked

Whether the property owner is alive

The owner’s title documents

Identity proofs and photographs of the parties and witnesses

Documents showing how the owner acquired the property

Pakshal Sanghvi, Director of Sanghvi Realty, says buyers should go a step further and conduct a proper title search before entering into such a transaction.

“Buyers should not just trust what the seller or middleman says; they should get independent legal help as well,” he says.

What if the owner cancels the POA?

This is another important issue.

A POA is an authority given by the owner. It is therefore important for a buyer or prospective buyer to establish whether the POA is still valid before relying on it.

Gupta says that, unless it is given for consideration, a POA may generally be revoked by the owner. It can also come to an end in certain circumstances, including the death of the person who granted it.

This means a buyer dealing with an attorney should not assume that an old POA is automatically valid.

The buyer should verify its continuing validity and whether the owner has revoked it.

There can be exceptions and more complicated situations where a POA is coupled with an interest or given for consideration. The exact legal position can therefore depend on the terms of the document and the facts of the transaction.

What about possession and Section 53A?

Some buyers may argue that they have paid the money, taken possession and therefore have legal protection.

There can be limited protection in certain circumstances under Section 53A of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, which deals with part performance of a contract.

But this should not be mistaken for ownership.

Singhatiya says that possession pursuant to a valid written agreement and part performance can provide limited legal protection in appropriate cases. “However, that protection should not be confused with ownership or title,” he says.

This distinction matters because a buyer may have certain rights to protect their possession while still not having clear legal title to the property.

The safest approach for property buyers

For a buyer, the basic rule is simple.

Do not treat a Power of Attorney as a substitute for a sale deed.

If you are buying a property, check the seller’s title, conduct a proper title search and ensure that the transaction is completed through the appropriate registered conveyance.

If an attorney is representing the owner, verify the POA carefully. Check whether it specifically authorises the sale and whether it is valid and continuing.

Sanghvi says clear documentation is important not just to complete the transaction but also to protect the buyer in the future.

The key takeaway is simple: a POA can give someone the power to act for the owner, but it does not make that person the owner. A registered sale deed is what establishes the transfer of ownership.

For a property buyer, the difference may look like a technical legal detail. But it can determine whether you actually have clear ownership of the most expensive asset you may ever buy.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information and awareness only. Property laws and registration requirements can vary depending on the facts of a transaction and the applicable state laws. A Power of Attorney does not by itself transfer ownership of an immovable property. Buyers should verify the property’s title and documents and seek independent legal advice before entering into a property transaction.

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