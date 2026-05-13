In a customer-friendly move, the Department of Posts has introduced Personalized Cheque Books (PCB) for Post Office Savings Account (POSA) holders. The new facility came into effect from May 8, 2026, according to an official order issued by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts.

Until now, cheque books issued by the Department of Posts did not carry customer-specific details such as the account holder’s name or account number. With the latest change, customers can now opt for cheque books with pre-printed personal details, similar to what is offered by commercial banks.

The Department of Posts said the move has been made “to enhance customer convenience, improve security features, and align financial services with modern banking standards”.

What is changing for Post Office customers?

Under the new system, the personalised cheque book will include pre-printed details such as account holder’s name, Post Office Savings Account number and

IFSC of the Department of Posts.

This means customers using Post Office savings accounts will have access to a more secure and standardised cheque book format.

How can customers apply?

In the first phase, customers will have to visit their nearest post office to request a personalised cheque book.

The order states that “the customers may make request for Personalized Cheque book by visiting the Post Office”.

The Department has also indicated that this facility will later be extended through Internet Banking and Mobile Banking, making the process easier for account holders in the coming months.

Will instant cheque books continue?

Yes. The Department has clarified that Instant Cheque Books will continue alongside the new personalised option.

This means customers can choose between:

Instant Cheque Book:

It is available only at the post office counter and issued immediately.

Personalized Cheque Book:

It contains pre-printed customer details, is delivered to the customer’s last updated registered address and available free of cost.

The order clearly states that “the account holder may opt for either, Instant Cheque Book or Personalized Cheque Book at their choice”.

ALSO READ Market correction offers Ulip investors chance to rebalance their portfolios based on risk appetite

Delivery and charges

One major relief for customers is that the personalised cheque book will be delivered free of cost.

However, since delivery will happen at the address available in post office records, customers may want to ensure their address details are updated to avoid delays or delivery issues.

Official order and implementation

The Department has also released a revised cheque book request form and detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering request processing, printing and dispatch.

All postal circles have been directed to widely publicise the new facility and display information at post office notice boards.