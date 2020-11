Post Office Savings Account minimum balance

Post Office Savings Account holders need to maintain a minimum balance to avoid paying maintenance charges from next month. The minimum amount that needs to be maintained in a post office savings account is Rs 500. India Post has informed its customers to maintain the minimum balance of Rs 500 in their savings account by 11-12-2020 (i.e. 12 days from today) to avoid the maintenance charge.

(More details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.