Post Office Recurring Deposit Vs RD in Bank: Things to consider before opening an RD account

Here are a few important points to consider before opening a RD account in bank or post office.

RD In Post Office: One of the primary principles of investing is to save regularly especially over the long term. Regular and forced savings inculcates a habit of savings as well. However, for several investors investing a lump sum amount may not be feasible at all times. Salaried and even non-salaried individuals may, therefore, look at recurring deposits (RD) to save for their long term financial goals. Recurring deposits are available with all banks and are also available in post offices. Post office recurring deposit scheme is equally popular as bank RD scheme.

In a recurring deposit, one has to keep investing on a monthly basis, at a fixed interest rate and receive a maturity amount at the end of the tenure. RD is like an account and once opened, the interest rate and the amount of monthly investment remains fixed till maturity.

Must Watch: How To Withdraw PF Online

Here are a few important points to consider before opening a RD account in bank or post office: