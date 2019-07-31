Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme: Features, benefits, interest rate; 10 things to know

The minimum amount needed for the opening of account is Rs 10 per month. There is no maximum limit.

India Post, run by the Ministry of Communications, offers 9 small savings investment schemes, which include the Post Office Recurring Deposit Account. These investment schemes are also known as small savings schemes and are backed by the government.

RD is used as a medium-term investment option and investors opting for Post Office RD need to ensure that their deposits are active for a minimum of 5-year period. Experts suggest investors looking to invest small fixed amounts of money at regular intervals can opt for a 5-year post office RD account. For every Rs 5 of deposit, there is a default fee of Rs 0.05 that is charged. Also, there is no limit on the number of accounts that can be opened. However, after four regular defaults, the account will automatically be discontinued, but one can revive it within two months.

The interest rate offered on these schemes is reviewed every quarter by the government. Investors are offered a rebate on the deposits made in advance six months or more from the due date. The Recurring Deposit account can be extended post maturity, for another 5 years.

Find out the features and benefits of the Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme, before investing in it: