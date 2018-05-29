Post Office RD vs TD: Between Post Office recurring deposit and time deposit, which one is better for you?

Money (PTI)

Post Office RD vs TD: Post office saving schemes are one of the most reliable options to invest money for the future. Post offices across India offer nine saving schemes, out of which two are Recurring Deposits (RDs) and Time Deposits (TDs). Both the saving options offer attractive interest rates to the customers. However, there is a small difference between the two. While under TDs, depositors need to deposit the sum in one go, in case of RDs, subscribers can opt for monthly deposition. Also, the income tax benefits are applicable for TD subscribers, which are not offered to the RD investors.

Post Office Fixed Deposits:

Post office fixed deposits have been mentioned as Post office time deposit on the India post website. To open a TD account, a subscriber needs to deposit a minimum of Rs 200 at the time of opening. Nonetheless, there is no maximum cap on the amount that can be kept in a TD account. Also, a single account can be converted into a joint account and vice-versa and is transferable. The investment under five-year TD qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest rates:

– Interest rates From 1.01.2018

Period Rate 1yr.A/c 6.6% 2yr.A/c 6.7% 3yr.A/c 6.9% 5yr.A/c 7.4%

Note: Interest payable annually but calculated quarterly

Post Office Recurring Deposits:

Depositors need to deposit a minimum of Rs 10 month or any amount in multiples of Rs 5 to open a post office recurring deposit account. There is no maximum limit on the amount. The account can be opened by cash or cheque and is transferable. Also, customers can have any number of RD accounts opened in a post office.

As mentioned on the India Post website, “Subsequent deposit can be made up to the 15th day of next month if account is opened up to 15th of a calendar month and up to last working day of next month if account is opened between 16th day and last working day of a calendar month.”

If a subscriber fails to make the subsequent deposit, a default fee is charged for each default. The default fee @ Rs 0.05 for every 5 rupee shall be charged. After 4 regular defaults, the account becomes discontinued and can be revived in two months but if the same is not revived within this period, no further deposit can be made.

There is a rebate on advance deposit of at least six installments. Also, a depositor can withdraw up to 50 per cent of the balance from his/her account after one year.

Interest rates offered on Post Office Recurring Deposits (RDs):

Post offices offer an interest rate of 6.9 per cent (quarterly compounded) on RDs. On maturity, a Rs 10 account fetches Rs 717.43. The RD account can be continued for another five years on a year-to-year basis, according to the India Post.