Are Post Office Public Provident Fund, NSC, FD better investment options amid share market crash?

SHARE MARKET CRASH today came as a shocker for investors, especially small investors who hope to maximise returns on their hard-earned money by investing in the stock market. However, as the bloodbath on Dalal Street made the Friday freaky amid Coronavirus scare, an important question that came in the minds of scores of small investors was: Is it better to invest in Fixed Deposit and small savings schemes offered by Post Office including Public Provident Fund (PPF), NSC, KVP etc? All these schemes offer 7-8% interest with guaranteed returns. FE Online talked to Rachit Chawla, founder and CEO Finway, to find an answer to this burning question amid Share Market crash. Here’s what he said:

Are Fixed Deposit/Post Office deposit schemes better options for investors amid stock market crash?

The stock market crash that has happened is not a normal phenomenon, it is actually fear that is driving the prices down because if you see in the long run equity’s have always given a superior return than fixed deposit and post office. Although Fixed deposit/post office is very safe but for wealth maximization standpoint equity can never be ruled out. In the current situation, I would not rule out equity because I know in the long term these companies are bound to give good earnings and bound to perform well and create wealth for the investors.

What to do in the current market scenario?

The current market scenario has become too volatile right now and people who have invested in good companies which pay high dividend should sit tight on it, they should increase the amount of SIP’s because in the long run we will get into the normal scenario and people who dare to increase their SIP at the moment will get multiple returns. Like Warren Buffett says “Be greedy when others are fearful and be fearful when others are greedy”.

How investors can keep their money safe?

When it comes to safety there are multiple definitions of it. People should always aim for a long term goal. Anything less than 6 years, the money can never be safe because of the volatility of the markets. So if you have a very long term goal then the markets are also the safe place to be. because eventually, all the dust settles down the economy will always be better going forward than it was. Other than this there are a lot of fixed deposit plans offered by govt. agencies one can also look at debt instruments or liquid mutual funds which is not linked with the equity market. Although for keeping the money safe it could be a very balanced approach with30% in debt, 20% in FD’s and 50% in equity for a longer-term horizon.