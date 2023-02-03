scorecardresearch
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Calculation 2023: What Rs 9 lakh or Rs 15 lakh deposit will give

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Calculation 2023: Senior citizens will now be able to deposit more money in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) account

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Calculation 2023: Check what you can get by depositing Rs 9 lakh or Rs 15 lakh. Representational image

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Calculation 2023: Senior citizens will now be able to deposit more money in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) account as the maximum deposit limit has been increased.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget Speech 2023 that the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account deposit limit will be increased from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

“The maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint account,” Sitharaman said.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Interest Rate 2023

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme account is mostly used by senior citizens looking for a guaranteed monthly interest income. Effective from 1st January 2023, the POMIS interest rate is 7.1%. If the interest payable every month is not claimed by the accountholder then such amount doesn’t earn any additional interest.

Earlier the maximum deposit limit for the POMIS account was Rs 4.5 lakh for a single account and Rs 9 lakh for a joint account. Any adult person can open a POMIS account. A minor aged above 10 years can also open an account in his/her name.

How to calculate Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Returns

You can easily calculate the POMIS account interest income using a simple calculator. Or, you can make a calculator yourself on Exel. As the scheme provides simple interest, it is extremely easy to calculate the total return on investment in the POMIS account. As per the Post Office website, each joint holder has an equal share in each joint account for the calculation of the share of an individual in a joint account.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Returns Calculation

Amount RsMonthly Interest Income (Rs)*
100000592
2000001183
3000001775
4000002367
5000002958
6000003550
7000004141
8000004733
9000005325
10000005916
11000006508
12000007100
13000007691
14000008283
15000008875

To say it in words, a deposit of Rs 9 lakh in the POMIS account will give a monthly interest income of Rs 5325 while a deposit of Rs 15 lakh in a joint account will give a monthly income of Rs 8875. (Also read: How much monthly income senior citizens can make by depositing Rs 30 lakh in SCSS account). POMIS account can be closed after the expiry of 5 years from the date of opening by submitting the prescribed application form with passbook at the concerned Post Office.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 14:16 IST