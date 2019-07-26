Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Features, benefits, interest rate; 10 things to know

The popularity of this small savings scheme both in the rural as well as urban areas is because of its guaranteed return on the investments.

To help individuals save for their retirement and take care of the crisis that could arise in the future, the government of India along with public sector financial banks launched Post Office schemes. One can choose from a host of short and long-term investment schemes depending on one’s needs and plans. Some of these schemes offer lucrative interest rates, while others provide tax exemptions or deductions to investors.

One among them is the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme which allows investors to set aside a specific amount of money for a 5-year investment term. The interest is calculated at the appropriate rate and is paid out to the investor on a monthly basis. The current interest rate from July 2019 is 7.6 per cent per annum payable monthly. The popularity of this small savings scheme both in the rural as well as urban areas is because of its guaranteed return on the investments.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the Post Office MIS: