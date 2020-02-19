Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: A smart way to get guaranteed monthly income

The returns from the investment in POMIS earn guaranteed returns in the form of interest every month, but it does not beat inflation.

We all look for investments that are safe and secure, and which also provide high-interest rates. Investors looking for such investment options with a view to get monthly income can opt for the government-run Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS).

It is one of the small savings investment schemes that offer steady income and is especially suited for conservative investors and senior citizens. It can be started with a nominal amount, which makes this scheme one of the popular investment options in India. It is a low-risk investment option, which comes with an investment period of 5 years. The interest rate offered by Post Office MIS is 7.6 per cent per annum from 1st July 2019, payable annually.

Find out some of the top features and benefits of the Post Office MIS scheme;