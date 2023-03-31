Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised Post Office Time Deposit interest rates today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the Government increased the Post Office Fixed Deposit interest rates for some tenors. As of now the applicable interest rates for Post Office Time Deposit of various tenors are the following:

Period Rate 1yr.A/c 6.6% 2yr.A/c 6.8% 3yr.A/c 6.9​% 5yr.A/c 7.0​ % Source: India Post website

It is expected that the Government may increase Post Office Fixed Deposit interest rates for some tenors along with rates of some other small savings schemes like SCSS, SSY, PPF and NSC.

