scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rate FY 2023-24: Will Post Office Time Deposit rates increase?

Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised Post Office Time Deposit interest rates today

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
post office fixed deposit/time deposit interest rate 2023
Revised Post Office fixed deposit/time deposit interest rate expected to be announced today. Representational image

Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rate April-June 2023: The Finance Ministry is expected to announce the revised Post Office Time Deposit interest rates today (March 31) for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 starting tomorrow (April 1). For the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the Government increased the Post Office Fixed Deposit interest rates for some tenors. As of now the applicable interest rates for Post Office Time Deposit of various tenors are the following:

PeriodRate
1yr.A/c6.6%
2yr.A/c6.8%
3yr.A/c6.9​%
5yr.A/c7.0​ %
Source: India Post website

It is expected that the Government may increase Post Office Fixed Deposit interest rates for some tenors along with rates of some other small savings schemes like SCSS, SSY, PPF and NSC.

(To be updated)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 09:52 IST

Stock Market