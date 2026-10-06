The Department of Posts has revised the procedure for interest adjustment in Post Office Savings Account (POSA), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), National Savings Scheme accounts (NSS-87 or NSS-92), Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), or Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS).

The new process introduces an additional verification layer through the HIRAM menu in the Finacle system to reduce errors and prevent unauthorised interest adjustments.

HIRAM is the system through which Post Office officials make authorised corrections or adjustments to the interest credited to these accounts.

“With a view to strengthening internal controls, ensuring segregation of duties, enhancing accountability, and preventing unauthorized or erroneous interest adjustments, a Maker–Checker mechanism has now been introduced in the HIARM menu,” the Department of Posts said in an SB Order dated September 29, 2026.

At present, interest adjustment entries are created by the SBCO (Savings Bank Control Organization) Supervisor on the approval of the competent authority. However, these entries are not subject to second-level verification in the system, and they are auto-verified in the Finacle system, according to the department.

What is HIRAM, and how does it work?

Interest adjustments in the aforementioned post office schemes are processed using the HIARM (Interest Adjustment Register Maintenance) menu in accordance with the appropriate authority’s approval.

Only interest adjustments for Post Office Savings Bank Accounts may be made using the HIARM menu. It is not possible to modify the “Principal” amount using the HIARM menu.

From now onwards, the HIARM menu will use a Maker–Checker system. Only the SBCO Supervisor of the relevant Head Office may begin (Maker) interest adjustment entries for the accounts held at the HO (Head Office) and its SOLs (Service Outlets) under the designated HO’s jurisdiction.

Only the CPC (Central Processing Center) Supervisor of the relevant Circle may verify HIARM entries.

“HIARM (Interest Adjustment Register Maintenance) is a menu available in Finacle CBS for carrying out interest adjustments in POSB accounts. Any interest adjustment made through HIARM is accounted under the relevant interest head. Therefore, interest adjustment through HIARM shall be undertaken only based on written approval or sanction issued by the competent authority,” the Department of Posts said.

The Head Postmaster in concern will review the matter and confirm the facts and documentation if any modification is needed in the interest payable or recoverable in any POSB account kept in a Head Office or Sub Office.

After that, the Divisional Head will receive the matter along with a detailed explanation of the gap and the proposed correction. The Divisional Head will either approve or reject the requested adjustment after completing any necessary investigations.

The Gazetted Postmaster, Senior Postmaster, Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Chief Postmaster, or Director General Post Office (GPO), as applicable, shall grant such approval for accounts standing in Gazetted Head Offices, excluding accounts standing in SOs under its jurisdiction, in compliance with the existing directives.

The relevant SBCO and Circle CPC will receive a copy of the approval/sanction via the official email address. Additionally, the initial approval must be sent by mail as proof.

Role of SBCO

The SBCO Supervisor must confirm the authenticity of account details, interest adjustment amount, applicable date, scheme details, and other relevant requirements specified in the sanction order before creating the HIARM entry after receiving approval from the appropriate authorities.

The SBCO of the relevant Head Office will keep the register of interest adjustment cases, and as soon as the sanction order is received, the details of all authorized cases will be recorded in the register.

The SBCO Supervisor will use Finacle’s HIARM menu to enter the adjustment details after receiving the sanction order. The amount that needs to be adjusted for interest must be recorded against the relevant account.

The interest adjustment cannot go over the Rs. 5,00,000 level set by the system. If the amount over the threshold limit needs to be altered, the matter should be sent to CPRC, Chennai via the official email address, together with the sanction memo and any relevant documents, in order to release the threshold limits.

Only the Begin of Day (BOD) may be recorded as the appropriate date for SCSS and MIS accounts, and for Savings Accounts (SBA), either the BOD or March 31st of the preceding fiscal year may be used.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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