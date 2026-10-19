The central government has announced a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the accounting year 2025-26 equivalent to 60 days for a range of post office employees.

The bonus will be calculated at the bonus wage ceiling of Rs 7,000.

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, in a notification dated 16.10.2026, said the PLB will be granted to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) /Group ‘C’ and non-gazetted Group ‘B’, ex-gratia payment of bonus to regularly engaged gramin dak sevaks and ad-hoc bonus to full-time casual laborers and temporary-status casual laborers.

The central government did not release the exact PLB amount these employees will receive; however, it has made publicly available the calculation used to allocate PLB under each category.

Here’s what the stated employees should know about their eligibility and the calculation method for the PLB.

Productivity-linked bonus for regular post office employees

PLB calculation formula: Average emoluments X Number of days of bonus ÷ 30.4 (average no. of days in a month)

Basic pay in the pay matrix, dearness allowance, S.B. allowance, deputation (duty) allowance, and training allowance for faculty members at training institutions are among the benefits offered to regular departmental workers.

In any month of the accounting year 2025–2026, if emoluments exceed Rs. 7000, they will be limited to Rs. 7000 per month.

The average emoluments for a regular employee are calculated by dividing the total salary received from 1.4.2025 and 31.03.2026 by 12, with each monthly salary being limited to Rs. 7000.

However, an appropriate deduction from the Rs. 7000 cap must be made for the periods of EOL and Dies-Non in a particular month, according to the department.

“Those employees who have resigned/retired or left services or proceeded on deputation within the Department of Posts or those who have proceeded on deputation outside the Department of Posts from 01.04.2025 to 31.03.2026 to will also be entitled to bonus,” the department said in a statement.

Productivity-linked bonus for gramin dak sevaks (GDS)

PLB calculation formula: Average TRCA X Number of days of bonus ÷ 30.4 (average no. of days in a month)

The average monthly time-related continuity allowance for GDSs who were on duty all year long in 2025–2026 will be determined by dividing the Time-Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus the corresponding Dearness Allowance that they drew for the period from 1.4.2025 to 31.3.2026 by 12.

However, the allowance shall be limited to Rs. 7000 per month if the emoluments (TRCA + Dearness allowance) surpass Rs. 7000 in any given month during the period stated.

A GDS will get a proportionate ex-gratia bonus determined by following the prescribed process if he has been on duty for a portion of the year due to a new appointment, being placed off duty, or leaving service.

An equivalent ex-gratia bonus will also be given to Gramin Dak Sevaks who resigned, were fired, or left their jobs between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2026.

Productivity-linked bonus for full-time casual labourers

Ad hoc bonuses on notional monthly wages of Rs. 1200 will be given to full-time casual workers, including temporary status casual employees, who have worked eight hours a day for at least 240 days in a year for three consecutive years or more (206 days in a year for three years or more in the case of offices tracking five days a week) as of March 31, 2026.

The highest possible ad hoc bonus will be determined using the formula: Notional monthly wages of Rs.1200) X (Number of days of bonus ÷ 30.4 (average no. of days in a month).

Accordingly, the rate of bonus per day will be worked out as: Maximum ad-hoc bonus for the year ÷ 365.

The bonus rate mentioned above can be applied to the number of days that these casual employees’ services were employed between 1.4.2025 and 31.03.2026. The actual monthly wages drawn should be taken into consideration to determine the actual ad hoc bonus owed in situations where the actual wages in any given month throughout the period 1.4.2025 to 31.3.2026 fall below Rs. 1200/-.

Post Office bonus: Govt clarifies payment and accounting rules

“The amount of Productivity Linked Bonus/ex-gratia payment/Ad-hoc bonus payable under this order will be rounded off to the nearest rupee. The payment of Productivity Linked Bonus as well as the ex-gratia payment and ad-hoc payment will be chargeable to the Head “Rewards” under the relevant Sub-Head of account to which pay and allowances of the staff are debited. The payment will be met from the sanctioned grant for the year 2026-27,” the Department of Posts has clarified in a statement.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.