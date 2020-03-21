Portfolio Rebalancing: Step-by-step cure for your investments in time of Covid-19 

With Portfolio Rebalancing, you can keep investments safe in time of Coronaviurs Representational image

The outbreak of COVID-19 has ushered in a new situation which requires all of us to take care of our lives and also protect our investments for living beyond the time of Coronavirus. While we are all busy taking care of our lives and the safety of our near and dear ones, it is equally important to address the safety of our investments considering the sharp meltdown the stock markets have witnessed over the last one month. We have oscillated to a bear market from a firm bull market within a span of 30 days. While it is quite uncomforting to see the value of our portfolios shrink substantially within such a short time span, in the investing journey Bear markets are normal and necessary to clean up prior excesses.

While we do not know and nobody has a clue of where stock markets are headed in the near future, asset allocation is a bigger factor than stock or mutual fund selection. Your asset allocation based on your risk appetite and the time horizon helps in attaining your financial goals. The thumb rule being, 100 – (your age) = % of your net worth in equities (stocks, mutual funds).

If you are at less than your desired equity asset allocation, it is a good time to start investing in a staggered manner through SIPs. Any allocation to equities at higher than the levels recommended above, indicates severe misallocation and should be set right by selling the equities (performing below benchmarks, bad quality stocks).

So in these challenging times, having a relook at your portfolio presents an interesting opportunity to protect your investments.

Make use of the following step by step approach to protect your investments in these uncertain times :

List your investments

Outline your asset allocation based on your risk appetite and financial goals, with the help of a financial advisor

Identify the gaps between desired asset allocation and current allocation

Seek professional advise to zero down on investments that you need to churn based on consideration of fund performance vs. Benchmark, taxation on capital gains and exit loads, as applicable

Identify new investments that you need to make to meet the desired asset allocation and also to improve the return on investments

Sell the investments identified for churn first and collect the money

Then reinvest the amount collected into the asset classes and funds identified to meet the desired asset allocation and for earning better returns

Review your portfolio with your financial advisor every 6 months and ensure to make the required changes once every year.

This approach should help in keeping you on track to achieve your financial goals while reaping the benefits of tax loss harvesting.

To avoid such rude shocks as witnessed currently, always ensure that your asset allocation changes to protect your portfolio from extreme volatility or extensive risk as you draw closer to meet the financial goals that you have been saving your hard-earned money for.

(By Amitabh Sethi, Chartered Accountant)