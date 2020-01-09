PNB Customer? Never do this on Google or any other search engine

PNB has issued suggestions to keep customers free from fraud.

PNB Fraud Alert: Are you a Punjab National Bank customer? The public sector lender has warned customers to beware of fraud calls and also shared tips on how to avoid them. The bank said in a tweet that these days fraudsters are making fake calls to lure customers while representing themselves as bank officials. They take personal account information from customers in the guise of helping them to withdraw cash from their accounts. The bank has suggested its customers not to search for its contact information online through Google or any other search engine. Instead, they can directly visit PNB official website.

To save customers from such frauds, PNB has also shared some important tips on social media:

– Bank customers should never try to search for the bank’s contact details on Google or any other search engine. They should directly visit the bank’s authorised website and go to the ‘Contact Us’ link for details.

– Never blindly trust on the display number if you get a call from a person claiming to be from the bank or bank’s call centre.

– In case you receive any call from the bank or bank’s call centre, then always be alert and think twice before acting on any instruction you are provided by person on the other side.

The reports of bank frauds and online payment frauds have been rising in recent times. Even a small lapse on part of the customer can cause a big loss to him/her.

Advising a customer who had received a call asking for net banking details from PNB, the bank said, “Please be cautious about such fake calls. Kindly do not disclose information related to any account/debit card / OTP online or offline to anyone. Immediately contact your branch if you receive any such calls or messages.”

Recently, a person in Thane, Maharashtra had lost over Rs 1 lakh in an online fraud involving popular payment gateways like PayTM and Google Pay.