PMAY Urban: 1.65 lakh people benefit from CLSS vertical during 2015-18

Over 1,65,000 people benefitted from the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during 2015-18, as against only 18,166 people who benefitted from the earlier comparable interest subsidy scheme between 2008 and 2013, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a press release issued today.

As per the release, Rs 31,505 crore has been provided for the Mission (Rs 6505 crore from budgetary sources and Rs 25,000 crore from Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR)) with a provision for additional funding beyond Rs 25,000 crore under EBR during the current financial year. As per requirement, the funds through EBR would be drawn in phases, throughout the year.

While Rs 1,900 crore had been allotted for the CLSS vertical for the current year, more funds are permitted to be drawn from the earmarked Rs 25,000 crore under EBR, based on requirement. Thus, there is no dearth of funds for this mission.

So far as progress of the mission is concerned, during the last three years (from the launch of the Mission in June 2015 till May 2018), 47.5 lakh dwelling units have been approved for construction, as against only 12.4 lakh houses which were approved in a period of 10 years during a comparable scheme earlier.

Moreover, close to 27 lakh dwelling units have already been grounded and are in various stages of completion while over 8 lakh houses have been already completed during the period. With the pace of progress of PMAY(U), the housing shortage is likely to be addressed in full measure.