Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20 during a programme in Tarakeshwar, Hooghly district of West Bengal. This latest installment will bring income support to millions of farmers across the country.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, more than 9.44 crore beneficiary farmers will get direct transfers under the latest installment. An amount of Rs 18.880 crore will be sent directly into bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the programme as a major boost for farmers and rural communities. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a historic gift of development schemes for farmers, livestock rearers and youth in West Bengal,” he mentioned in a statement.

Rs 18,880 crore set to reach farmers’ accounts

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. This will be the 23rd payout since the scheme was introduced in 2019 .

As per the official release by the government, more than 45.35 lakh farmers in West Bengal are likely to get around Rs 907 crore under the third installment. The Centre mentioned that total PM-KISAN disbursements in the state will surpass Rs 15,055 crore after this release.

The event is scheduled to commence at 3:45 pm on June 20, during which the Prime Minister is expected to release the installment. Modi is also slated to launch projects related to agriculture, rural development, fisheries, railways and animal husbandry during his visit to West Bengal.

PM Modi to roll out new rural development initiatives

The PM-KISAN release will coincide with the launch of several agriculture-based initiatives in West Bengal. The list includes schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana, Agri Stack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and National Mission on Natural Farming.

According to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, these initiatives are aimed at strengthening farm incomes, boosting agricultural productivity and creating new livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

Data shared by IFFCO on its official account on X, more than Rs 4.28 lakh crores has been distributed under PM-KISAN so far. A total of Rs 1.01 lakh crore has been transferred directly to women beneficiaries.

How to check PM-KISAN status

Farmers can check whether they are eligible for the latest installment by the visiting the PM-KISAN portal and reviewing their beneficiary status.

Steps to follow for checking the status

Visit the PM-KISAN portal

Click on “Know your status”

Fill in your registered mobile number or registration number

Finish OTP verification procedure

View payment and details of the beneficiary.

Beneficiaries are advised to ensure that their e-KYC, Aadhaar details and bank account information are updated to avoid delays in the payment disbursements. As per government data as shared by PIB, cumulative PM-KISAN transfers since the scheme’s launch in 2019 are expected to surpass Rs 4.46 lakh crore after the release of 23 installments.