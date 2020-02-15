PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Only 11 farmers benefitted in this state!

PM Kisan Scheme: The eligibility of farmers to join PM-KISAN is determined by the respective state governments on the basis of Operational Guidelines of the Scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Only 11 farmers in the state of Sikkim benefitted under PM-KISAN scheme till February 6, 2020. There are, however, over 11,000 farmers of the state “successfully registered” under this scheme, the Central government told the Parliament in a written reply this week. As per the government’s data, the state with the most number of beneficiaries is Uttar Pradesh. As many as 675 18,735,405 farmers of UP have benefitted till February 6, while the total number of farmers of the state registered under the scheme is 23,003,675.

In the written reply, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that 96,073,451 farmer families have been successfully

registered under PM-KISAN out of which 84,472,629 beneficiaries have received benefits under the Scheme till 06.02.2020.

Tomar further said that the budgetary allocation of Rs. 20,000 Crore and Rs. 75,000 Crore were provided in Financial Year 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively for the implementation of PM-KISAN Scheme, out of which, as of 06.02.2020, an amount of Rs. 50522.2 Crore was transferred in the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the country since inception of the Scheme.

State-wise PM Kisan Beneficiaries

For releasing PM-KISAN benefits, the Ministry receives verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details, Aadhar card number etc. of the beneficiaries from the concerned States/UTs. These details are verified by the PM-KISAN Portal, initially the account validation is done through Public Finance Management System (PFMS), the minister said.

“From December, 2019 onwards AADHAR authentication of beneficiaries data is also made mandatory. In case, any mismatch of provided details has been noticed by the above mentioned agencies, details related to concerned beneficiaries are required to be corrected or amended by the concerned States/UTs. For this purpose details of concerned beneficiaries are made available to the concerned States/UTs. This way, Ministry ensures benefit transfer to the beneficiaries only on the basis of verification of the concerned State/UT Governments,” he said.

“In the cases of self-registration through the Farmers Corner in the portal, Ministry seeks verified data of the beneficiaries from the concerned State/UT Governments before transfer the benefit under PM-KISAN,” Tomar added.