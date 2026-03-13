Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Guwahati in Assam today, March 13. The installment amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Farmers who want to check whether they will receive the Rs 2,000 payment under the 22nd installment can verify their names in the latest PM-KISAN beneficiary list. They do not need to visit any office. Using a mobile phone, farmers can check not only their own names but also the complete list of beneficiaries from their village from the comfort of their homes.

Steps to check PM-KISAN beneficiary list

To check the list, farmers need to visit the official PM-KISAN and follow the below mentioned instructions–

-Visit the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at pmkisan.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on the “Beneficiary List” option.

-A new page will open where you need to select your state, district and tehsil.

-After that, choose your block and village from the dropdown menu.

-Click on “Get Report” to view the list.

-The latest list of beneficiaries in your village will appear on the screen.

-If your name is on the list, you will receive Rs 2,000 under the 22nd installment directly in your bank account.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

The 21st installment of the scheme was released on November 19, 2025, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. During that installment, more than 90 million farmers received benefits and over Rs 18,000 crore was transferred. The 20th installment, released in August 2025, covered around 98 million farmers, including 24 million women beneficiaries. The scheme aims to help farmers purchase essential agricultural inputs, ensure proper crop care, and reduce dependence on informal loans.

Over the past few years, the scheme has strengthened its digital infrastructure to make registration and verification easier for farmers. The PM-KISAN mobile application, launched in February 2020, allows farmers to register themselves, check installment status, and complete e-KYC. According to the official PM-KISAN social media handle, the scheme completed seven years on February 24, 2026.

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across India. Under the programme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 per year, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.