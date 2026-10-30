The government has released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released more than Rs 18,690 crore for over 9.34 crore eligible farmer families at an event in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Under this instalment, eligible farmers have received Rs 2,000 each directly in their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The latest instalment comes after the government released the 23rd instalment on June 20, 2026. More than 9.44 crore farmer families had benefited from that transfer.

With the 24th instalment, the total amount distributed under the scheme since its launch has crossed Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

PM Kisan 24th instalment: How much money do farmers get?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year. The amount is transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The money is credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT. The assistance is intended to help farmers meet agricultural and household expenses, including the cost of seeds, fertilisers and other farming requirements.

How to check PM Kisan 24th instalment payment status

Farmers can check whether the Rs 2,000 instalment has been credited to their bank accounts through the official PM-KISAN portal.

Here are the steps:

Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Go to the Farmers Corner section. Click on Know Your Status. Enter your PM-KISAN registration number and captcha code. Complete OTP authentication using your registered mobile number, if prompted. Your account details, payment status, bank name, UTR number and payment date will be displayed.

Farmers can use this facility to check whether the 24th instalment has been processed and credited.

How to check your name in the PM Kisan beneficiary list

Farmers can also check whether their names appear on the beneficiary list through the PM-KISAN website.

Follow these steps:

Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Go to Farmers Corner and select Beneficiary List. Select your state, district, sub-district, block and village. Click on Get Report. Check whether your name appears on the list.

If a farmer’s name does not appear, they should check their registration and eligibility details and contact the concerned state or district agriculture department.

Who is eligible for PM Kisan benefits?

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance to eligible landholding farmer families across India.

A farmer family is defined as a husband, wife and minor children who own cultivable land as per land records maintained by the state or Union Territory government.

However, certain categories are excluded from the scheme. These include:

Institutional landholders.

Former and present holders of constitutional posts.

Serving and retired government employees, with prescribed exceptions for Class IV, Group D and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Pensioners receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more, subject to prescribed exceptions.

Individuals who paid income tax in the previous assessment year.

Registered professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects who are practising their professions.

Registration under the scheme does not automatically guarantee payment. Beneficiaries must satisfy the eligibility conditions and complete the required verification formalities.

PM Kisan e-KYC: Is it mandatory?

Yes. The government has made e-KYC mandatory for registered PM-KISAN beneficiaries. Farmers who have not completed the process may face delays in receiving instalments.

There are three ways to complete e-KYC:

OTP-based e-KYC

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

Select the e-KYC option.

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to complete verification.

Biometric-based e-KYC

Farmers can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or authorised State Seva Kendra to complete biometric authentication.

Face authentication

Farmers can also use the PM-KISAN mobile application and the Aadhaar Face RD application to complete face-based authentication.

Why has your PM Kisan Rs 2,000 instalment not arrived?

Even if a farmer is registered under PM-KISAN, the instalment may not be credited if certain verification requirements remain incomplete.

Some common reasons for payment delays include:

Incomplete e-KYC verification.

Aadhaar details not matching the beneficiary’s records.

Incorrect or outdated bank account details.

Aadhaar-bank account linking or DBT-related issues.

Pending land-record verification.

Eligibility-related discrepancies flagged during verification.

Farmers should visit the Know Your Status section on the portal to identify pending requirements and approach the concerned state authorities to resolve discrepancies.

PM Kisan helpline numbers

Farmers facing problems with registration, e-KYC or instalment payments can contact the PM-KISAN helpline.

PM-KISAN helpline: 155261

Toll-free number: 1800-115-526

Additional helpline: 011-24300606

They can also raise a query through the Helpdesk section on the official PM-KISAN website.