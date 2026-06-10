If you’re a beneficiary of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, you must be waiting for the next Rs 2,000 installment to hit your bank account.

On March 13, 2026, in Guwahati, Assam, PM Narendra Modi released the 22nd installment of the PM Kisan scheme. However, the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan Yojana scheme is still awaited by around 9.46 crore farmer families as no official announcement has been made yet.

The PM-KISAN scheme is one of the government’s most popular 100% direct income support schemes for landholding farmers’ families.

Here’s what farmers can expect regarding the PM Kisan 23rd installment in 2026.

PM Kisan 23rd installment expected date

While the government has not yet officially announced the date for the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, beneficiaries can make an estimate based on the scheme’s payment pattern.

As per the PM-Kisan scheme’s payment schedule, one installment covers the period from April to July, 2nd installment from August to November, and the 3rd from December to March.

The 22nd installment, which covered the December 2025–March 2026 cycle, was issued in February 2026. The 23rd installment, which covers the April–July 2026 period, is anticipated to be released between June and July 2026 in accordance with the established four-month pattern.

As the anticipated release window approaches, millions of beneficiaries across the country will be watching for updates from the Centre regarding the next Rs 2,000 transfer under the central government scheme.

Benefits of the PM Kisan scheme

A Central Sector Scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PIV-KISAN) provides all resident landholding farmers’ families with monetary support to help them meet their financial needs for purchasing various materials related to agriculture as well as related activities.

All landholding farmers’ families would get a monetary benefit of Rs. 6000 per year, paid in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 each, every four months, under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Kisan Scheme eligibility

Benefits under the PM Kisan scheme are available to all families of landholding farmers who own cultivable land. A family consisting of husband, wife, and minor children who own cultivable land as per the land records of the respective State/UT will be considered as a landholder farmer’s family to confirm the eligibility for the release of monetary benefits.

Micro land holdings that are not cultivable and agricultural land utilised for non-agricultural uses are not eligible for benefits under the scheme. As soon as the eligibility criteria in batches or phrases are finalised, states and UTs release a list of eligible beneficiaries.

Farmers who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to the village Patwaris, revenue authorities, or other approved officers or agencies and provide them with the necessary documents to confirm their names under the beneficiary list of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Steps to check the PM Kisan beneficiary list

Visit pmkisan.gov.in and click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ option

Select your state name, district, sub-district, block, and village.

Now click on ‘Get Report’ to get the complete list of beneficiaries.

Steps to check PM Kisan beneficiary status via the PM Kisan GOI app

Eligible farmers can check their beneficiary status via the PMKISAN GoI mobile app by following the steps below.

Open the PM Kisan GOI app and select the login type as beneficiary.

Now enter your registration ID and verify the Aadhaar-OTP generated on your registered mobile number.

Tap on Login and select the installment number.

Now you can track your beneficiary status with other details like date of joining, mobile number, registration ID, eKYC status, and more.

PM Kisan e-KYC

Registered Farmers are required to complete eKYC to be eligible for the monetary benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme. eKYC is available to the farmers of the PMKISAN scheme via the following methods:

OTP Based e-KYC (available on PM-KISAN Portal and Mobile App)

Biometric-based e-KYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs))

Face authentication-based e-KYC (available on the PM KISAN Mobile app).

The status of the eKYC done through any mode can be tracked in the beneficiary status after 24 hours. The farmers can also check their status from the KYS module on the PM-KISAN portal and Kisan-eMitra (PM-KISAN AI Chatbot).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The anticipated release window for the PM Kisan 23rd installment has been inferred from the scheme’s four-month payment cycle and previous installment trends. Actual credit dates may vary based on government decisions and administrative processing. Please verify all updates through official PM-KISAN channels before making any assumptions about payment timing.

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