PM-Kisan Scheme: The Rs 2,000 instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme has been released today, March 13, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred over Rs 18,640 crore directly to more than 9.32 crore farmers across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Modi released the 22nd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme during his visit to Guwahati, Assam.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts as part of the income support programme.

The funds were transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring the amount reaches beneficiaries directly without intermediaries.

Fewer farmers received this instalment

Government data shows that the number of beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme has gradually declined due to stricter verification checks.

The 21st instalment, released on November 19, 2025, covered 9,35,79,869 farmers. This means around 3.8 lakh fewer farmers received the latest Rs 2,000 instalment.

At its peak, during the 11th instalment (April–July 2022), about 10,48,45,164 farmers received the benefit.

Overall, the beneficiary count has declined by around 1.17 crore farmers over the years as the government tightened verification rules.

Why the number of beneficiaries is falling

The drop in the number of farmers receiving the Rs 2,000 instalment is mainly due to stricter verification. Authorities have been carrying out digital checks to identify ineligible, duplicate or deceased beneficiaries. Only farmers who meet the eligibility conditions continue to receive payments.

According to the PM-Kisan portal, several accounts were flagged as “suspected cases falling under exclusion criteria” under the scheme guidelines.

Another major reason is the mandatory e-KYC requirement. Farmers who have not completed e-KYC may not receive the instalment.

Farmers can complete OTP-based e-KYC online or visit nearby Common Service Centres (CSC) for biometric verification.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a central government scheme launched in 2019 to provide income support to eligible farmer families.

Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, the amount is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, payments are made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly to bank accounts. The scheme mainly supports small and marginal farmers and e-KYC verification is mandatory to continue receiving benefits. The scheme aims to help farmers meet agricultural and household expenses.

How to check your name in the PM-Kisan beneficiary list

Farmers can check whether their name is included in the beneficiary list online.

Steps to follow:

-Visit the PM-Kisan official portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary List’

-Select State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village

-Click ‘Get Report’

The beneficiary list for the selected village will appear. If the farmer’s name is listed, they are eligible to receive the instalment.

How to check PM-Kisan Rs 2,000 payment status

Farmers can also check whether the Rs 2,000 instalment has been credited to their bank account.

Steps to check payment status:

-Visit the PM-Kisan portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

-Enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number

-Click ‘Get Data’

-The payment status will be displayed on the screen.

How to complete PM-Kisan e-KYC

Completing e-KYC is mandatory for farmers to continue receiving the PM-Kisan benefit.

-OTP-based e-KYC process:

-Visit the PM-Kisan website

-Click on ‘e-KYC’

-Enter your Aadhaar number

-Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Farmers facing issues with OTP verification can visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric e-KYC.