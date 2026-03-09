PM- Kisan Yojana: Crores of farmers across the country are waiting for the 22nd installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The payment, which was expected before the Holi festival, has not yet been released, leaving many beneficiaries eager for clarity on the next transfer date.

There has been no official announcement yet from the government on when the next installment will be credited. However, according to media reports, the installment may be announced around March 13, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam.

Earlier reports had suggested that the installment could be released by the end of February or before Holi, but the payment has not yet been credited to farmers’ bank accounts. This expectation arose as past year trends suggest that the first installment of PM-Kisan generally comes in February every year.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme provides financial support to small and marginal farmers across India.

-Under the scheme, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year from the central government.

-The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The money is transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring the payment reaches beneficiaries without intermediaries.

Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has become one of the government’s largest income-support programmes for farmers.

Why farmers are waiting for the 22nd installment

The previous installment was released in late 2025, and beneficiaries usually receive payments every four months. Because of this schedule, farmers were expecting the 22nd installment in February 2026.

However, with February now over and Holi also having passed, the payment is still awaited. This has led to speculation that the government may announce the next installment during the Prime Minister’s upcoming public programme.

Who may not receive the next payment

Not every registered farmer automatically receives the installment. Payments can be stopped if eligibility conditions are not met.

Farmers may miss the 22nd installment in cases such as:

-e-KYC process not completed

-Farmer ID not linked or verified on the portal

-Land records not verified

-Any family member working in a government job

-The farmer or family member paying income tax

A family member receiving a government pension of Rs 10,000 or more per month

The government updates the beneficiary list before every installment, so ineligible accounts are removed during verification.

Important steps farmers should complete:

To avoid payment delays, farmers should ensure that key formalities are completed on the portal.

These include completing e-KYC verification, checking land record details, and verifying eligibility on the PM-KISAN website.

Farmers can also use the Kisan eMitra chatbot on the portal to get quick information about their registration and payment status.

How to check your name in the beneficiary list

Farmers can confirm whether they are eligible for the upcoming installment by checking the beneficiary list online:

-Visit the official PM-KISAN website

-Go to the Beneficiary List section

-Select state, district, sub-district, block and village

-Click submit to view the list

If their name appears in the list and all details are verified, the Rs 2,000 installment will be credited directly to their bank account once the government releases the payment. For now, farmers across the country are waiting for an official update on the 22nd PM-KISAN installment, which may come later this week.