Modi govt launches PM CARES Fund! Donate to help India fight Covid-19, get tax-benefit too

PM Cares Fund account details, tax benefit: Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’.
PM Cares Fund account details, tax benefit: To have a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, the Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’. Prime Minister will be the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi tweeted today. The donations to this fund will also enjoy tax benefits.
How to donate to PM Cares Fund
Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund using following details:
Name of the Account : PM CARES
Account Number : 2121PM20202
IFSC Code : SBIN0000691
SWIFT Code : SBININBB104
Name of Bank & Branch : State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch
UPI ID : pmcares@sbi
Modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in –
Debit Cards and Credit Cards
Internet Banking
UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)
RTGS/NEFT
Tax Benefit on donation to PM Cares Fund
Donations to PM Cares Fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).
PM Modi tweeted, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.”
Micro-donations accepted in PM Cares Fund
You can micro donations to PM Cares Fund. The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.