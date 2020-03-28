Modi govt launches PM CARES Fund! Donate to help India fight Covid-19, get tax-benefit too

Modi govt launches PM Cares Fund; Check account details, tax benefit.

PM Cares Fund account details, tax benefit: To have a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, the Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’. Prime Minister will be the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi tweeted today. The donations to this fund will also enjoy tax benefits.

How to donate to PM Cares Fund

Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund using following details:

Name of the Account : PM CARES

Account Number : 2121PM20202

IFSC Code : SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code : SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch : State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID : pmcares@sbi

Modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in –

Debit Cards and Credit Cards

Internet Banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

RTGS/NEFT

Tax Benefit on donation to PM Cares Fund

Donations to PM Cares Fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

PM Modi tweeted, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.”

Micro-donations accepted in PM Cares Fund

You can micro donations to PM Cares Fund. The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”