Planning your winter vacation? Here’s how to go on a budget trip

Winter is here and the holidays are nearing as well. Perfect time to go on that long-awaited vacation! Isn’t it? However, amid all the fun and frolic, you don’t want to hurt your pocket too hard. Let’s look at a few hacks that can help you have all the fun on a budget.

Choose An Economical Destination

If your destination is not etched on a rock, choose a location that better suit your budget. If you have set your mind on a particular destination and it doesn’t fit well in your budget, use flight scanner to find an airport nearby and fly at a low cost. You can always travel on road from the airport to your desired location.

Opt for Cheaper Modes Of Travel

If you have time in your hand, travel by train or opt for connecting flights. You can also break your journey into parts wherein you can travel on road during the daytime and take flights at night, as flights are cheaper at odd hours. Also, road trips are catching up with improved road conditions and better safety. If you don’t have a vehicle of your own, you can always rent one from a car rental company.

Book Tickets Mid-Week

Flight tickets are expensive immediately before and after holidays, so if you haven’t booked in advance, it’s best you fly on the holidays rather than before or after. Also try and plan your travel mid-week to avoid the rush at the beginning and the end of the week.

Book Online to Avail Discounts and Offers

Avail attractive deals and discounts through bookings of hotels and flights online. You can also sign up for price drop notifications on travel booking apps, so you get a pop up message on your device in case of a price drop. You can also earn air miles and reward points upon making purchases through credit cards associated with specific merchandises and travel partners. Book your tours in advance to enjoy early bird discounts.

Pay on EMI

If you haven’t saved enough for your trip, you don’t need to wait until next year to save up or wait for an affordable package to come your way. You can book your travel tickets and stay on EMI and convert the payment into multiple instalments to spread the burden across months.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)

