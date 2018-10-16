Planning to withdraw cash on your credit card? Watch out for the expenses

While credit cards are undoubtedly an easy and convenient way of getting some much-needed cash, one must carefully consider its interest and other accompanying charges before availing a cash advance on one’s credit card.

Cash advance feature is one of the many features available on a credit card which provides instant liquid cash to the cardholders. And one is often tempted to withdraw cash whenever in need. However, according to financial experts, withdrawing money using your credit card isn’t the most ideal thing to do considering the enormous charges associated with it.

For instance, “when you use your credit card to withdraw cash, you’re charged a fee of about 2.5%-3% of the withdrawn amount, subject to a minimum amount of anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 700, sometimes less or sometimes more, as it varies from bank to bank,” says Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO, Qbera.com.

Apart from the withdrawal fee, you will also be required to pay the interest associated with the transaction. Interest charges are separate and are quite massive, with withdrawals being subject to daily interest charges until the amount is cleared in full. In most cases, banks levy an interest charge of anywhere between 2.5% and 4% a month.

You also need to remember that there is no interest-free period for cash withdrawals. So, interest would be levied on the amount from the very first day. This interest rate varies from bank to bank, and could be as high as 48% per annum.

“Now suppose the amount, either minimum or full, is not paid by the due date. If this happens, late payment charges ranging from 15-30% would be levied on the outstanding balance, and paying these in addition to the principal and interest could be a very expensive journey. Hence, it is not advisable to withdraw cash through credit cards. If there is a cash crunch, there are other loan options available which could be less expensive than credit cards,” says Ranjit Punja, Co-founder and CEO, CreditMantri.

Thus, while credit cards are undoubtedly an easy and convenient way of getting some much-needed cash, one must carefully consider its interest and other accompanying charges before availing a cash advance on one’s credit card.

Here is a look at some of the charges associated with credit card cash loans:

Cash advance fee: This fee is charged every time a credit card is used to withdraw cash and typically varies from 2.5-3% of the withdrawn amount, subject to a minimum amount of Rs 500 to Rs 700.

Interest: The interest on credit card cash advances is charged on a monthly basis and levied from the date of the transaction till the loan is repaid in full. Banks typically charge an interest rate of 2.5% to 4% per month on all cash advances. The rate varies, depending on the bank and the card.

Late Payment Fee: If the amount is not paid in full, then late payment charges ranging from 15% to 30% would be levied on the outstanding balance.

Further, “since there is no interest-free period on cash withdrawals using credit cards, the interest starts accumulating from day one until the outstanding amount is repaid in full. Thus, cardholders must avoid withdrawing cash from their credit cards and opt for other options such as Credit Line, that give the flexibility to withdraw up to 100% limit of the credit card as cash without additional charges,” advises Kunal Varma, Chief Business Officer & Co-founder, MoneyTap.