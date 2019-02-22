Planning to take a global health insurance policy? Keep these things in mind

The policy comes in two variants, one provides cover for hospitalization in Asian countries while the other provides cover for treatment worldwide.

Every year many Indians go abroad for medical treatment, especially to get superior treatment for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. The cost for these treatments is much higher than what is charged in India. Not only the cost of treatment, but other things and expenses such as the dollar-rupee exchange rate and the cost of travel, accommodation, and food also need to be considered. Normally, the general health insurance policies in India don’t provide cover for medical treatment abroad. Policyholders can only make claims for treatments availed in India. However, few insurers, such as Max Bupa, Royal Sundaram, Cigna TTK, and Religare HealthCare, offer policies that cover medical treatment abroad.

Last year state-owned general insurer, New India Assurance, launched a global mediclaim policy, New India Global Mediclaim Policy, that provides cover for treatments abroad — treatments such as neurosurgery, heart surgery, organ transplant, bone marrow transplant, and cancer. Policyholders aged between 18 and 65 years can opt for this policy and the policy covers hospitalization expenses incurred by the policyholder. The policy comes in two variants, one provides cover for hospitalization in Asian countries while the other provides cover for treatment worldwide. Other insurance companies like Apollo Munich offer additional riders and add-on covers for treatment overseas.

However, these policies vary depending on the insurance provider. For instance, most of these policies do not pay for each and every treatment or treatment-related cost incurred on a treatment overseas. Broadly, there are three types of plans differentiated upon the coverage of the treatment they provide.

If you are also planning to opt for such a policy, here are some things to keep in mind: