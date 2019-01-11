Planning to take a car loan? Know how to get best deals from banks

Car loans bridge the gap by giving you the necessary funds to buy your dream car. In return, you pay a fraction of its cost each month in the form of EMIs.

With the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) touching new lows, the Supreme Court of India recently outlawed the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region. The SC has also directed the transport departments to impound such vehicles if found plying in Delhi-NCR.

To cope up with this new law, many people are now getting rid of their older vehicles, whose life span has exceeded these limits, and are looking to buy a new car. Car loans bridge the gap by giving you the necessary funds to buy your dream car. In return, you pay a fraction of its cost each month in the form of EMIs. However, before opting for a car loan, compare loan rates across all types of lenders. Car loan interest rates start from 8.5 per cent per annum onward, depending on your car model, repayment capacity, employer, etc.

If you are also planning to opt for a car loan, consider these points when selecting a car loan: