Planning to renew your expired car insurance policy? Here is how to do it

It is mandatory to have a minimum of third-party vehicle insurance as per the Motor Vehicle Act, in India. Usually, car insurance policies offer coverage up to a specific time limit, similar to other insurance plans, which expire as the policy term ends. Then the insurance plan no more covers the damages or expenses, and the policyholder can file a claim only after the policy is renewed.

Rakesh Goyal, Director Probus Insurance, Insurtech Broking Company says, “If someone is found driving on the roads without a valid motor insurance policy, then the individual might have to face financial and legal problems.” Hence, if a policy expires the policyholder is left uninsured under different risks, and if they encounter any unfortunate situations such as accidents after the policy term, there will be no policy to cover them.

Usually, insurers lapse the insurance plans of policyholders if the renewal is not done before the due date. If policyholders do not renew the policy before the due date, and any accident or damage occurs after the due date, the insured has to bear the entire expenses. After the policy is renewed, the insured can get the coverage and the benefits.

Goyal of Probus Insurance says, “One best perk of renewing the policy on time is that the insured can avail the No Claim Bonus (NCB) and other benefits as per the plan.” He adds, “For someone whose policy has been lapsed for three months i.e. 90 days might lose the benefits of NCB. Such a situation could be of considerable loss for a safe driver/individual who hasn’t claimed in the past years.”

Hence, it is always suggested by experts to be on the safer side and consider renewing the motor insurance policy on time to avoid any financial and legal issues. Also, as per the Indian Motor Laws’ norms driving a car without a valid car insurance policy is a punishable offense, wherein strict actions and fines are also imposed on the driver under such a case.

What should you do after your insurance policy expires?

Once a motor insurance policy expires, the first and foremost thing to do is to get in touch with the insurer from where the motor insurance plan was bought. Experts say this must be done on a priority basis as soon as the policyholder gets an update about the motor insurance policy’s expiry.

Having said so, during the renewal period you can also switch to another insurer if you are not happy with the current insurer. If you are planning to switch between insurers, industry experts say to look for an insurer that offers better services and enhanced coverage.

As a policyholder, you can also opt for additional benefits or features in your motor insurance plan during the renewal process. You can compare the quotes online and find the insurer that can offer better insurance plan at comparatively low premium rates.

After you contact the insurer, an appointment would be fixed for the survey of your vehicle if your policy is expired. The surveyor would inspect the car and try to figure out if there are any pre-existing damages. Goyal says, “There are chances that the insurer would set a fixed deductible on the damage and would be charged to the insured during the further claims. Post the inspection process, the individual can opt for a new car insurance policy.”

Note that you will have to purchase the new car insurance policy as soon as the inspection is done as the inspection is not valid for a longer duration.