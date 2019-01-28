Planning to opt for a term insurance plan? Check plan benefits before buying

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 3:56 PM

A term insurance plan is a simple product that offers a lump sum or staggered payment to the beneficiary, in exchange for monthly or annual premiums, when the policy­holder dies.

term insurance, term insurance plans, term insurance LIC, term insurance HDFC, term insurance SBI, term insurance kya hai, how to buy term insurance online, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, monthly income plan, ABSLIExperts suggest firstly, one should decide how they want to receive their payments and choose between staggered and lump sum payments.

 

A term insurance plan is a simple product that offers a lump sum or staggered payment to the beneficiary, in exchange for monthly or annual premiums, when the policy­holder dies. The features of these plans vary from company to company. For instance, one of HDFC Life Insurance plans allows the policyholder to choose the rate of increase of income along with the period for which one wants to receive the income. However, experts suggest that before that, one should decide how one wants to receive one’s payments and choose between staggered and lump sum payments.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance recently launched a monthly income plan, wherein the policyholder can select the sum assured and policy term themselves. This plan will provide regular monthly income until maturity to take care of one’s recurring needs. It comes with features such as in-built accidental death benefit, where in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder, the insurer will pay the base sum assured as a lump sum and starts paying the monthly income immediately.

This monthly income plan is a non-linked plan and provides a comprehensive saving solution to help people plan ahead of time for a financially secured future. After the premium payment is over, this plan offers a monthly income of 1 per cent of the sum assured up to the maturity date. Also, it has the option to defer an individual’s monthly income to maintain their standard of living and offering financial stability as required.

This income benefit comes with two options, such as level income benefit, and the increasing income benefit. Under the level income benefit, you can avail a fixed income benefit of 1 per cent of the sum assured per month. However, under the increasing income benefit, policyholders can avail a fixed income benefit of 1 per cent of the sum assured per month with an additional benefit of increasing the income by 5 per cent per annum after every 12 months. You can also choose to receive the income benefit annually instead of the monthly option. Says, Pankaj Razdan, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, “The deferment option in the plan lets policyholders plan their finances as per their life’s milestones, thereby providing the best for one’s family in the years to come. This product can be beneficial for those who want a regular monthly income post retirement, early retirement or as a source of second income for many.

This plan also comes with an in-built accidental death benefit where over and above the base sum assured, an additional sum assured will be paid in lump sum other than the monthly payouts, in case of death of the policyholder due to an accident. Hence, the beneficiary/nominee will receive the double sum assured in case of accidental death, along with the monthly income benefit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Planning to opt for a term insurance plan? Check plan benefits before buying
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition