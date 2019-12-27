Planning to invest in stocks directly? Know why Mutual Fund Investment is a better option

There are various other factors that also need to be considered before investing in stocks such as goals, time horizon, diversification, and important risk appetite of the investor.

Everyone wants to earn the jackpot by entering the stock market, but what most don’t understand is that it doesn’t work like that. People in India, in general, have this perception that investing in stocks directly will deliver them higher returns, and they end up putting their hard-earned money in stocks, and in the chase to earn higher returns, they lose all their money. Experts say, what most people, especially newbies, don’t understand is that in the stock market, returns and risks go hand in hand. There are various other factors that also need to be considered before investing in stocks such as goals, time horizon, diversification, and important risk appetite of the investor.

To get the best out of this investment, as an alternative, investors can look at investing in mutual funds. It comes with its own set of advantages and is a better and safer option than investing in stocks directly.

Know how do they differ;