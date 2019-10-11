Planning to gift a Diwali trip to your family? Here are some pocket-friendly options to bring it within reach

As the salary is limited and expenses are at the peak during festivities, you may consider taking advantage of new age apps that are offering diverse payment options to suit your financial needs.

Instead of gifting regular gift items like crockery sets, scented candles, etc this festive season, you may surprise your family and parents by charting a memorable travel plan for them. From booking travel tickets, a stay in an exotic resort with modern amenities to making arrangements for activities like nature-walks, kayaking and snorkeling, such things are sure to get you in a financial dilemma.

Following are some of the new age options for your next travel gifting:

ePayLater

Enjoy ePayLater’s services on IRCTC where you are required to sign up on ePayLater once and enjoy seamless and convenient booking of train tickets going forward. With a credit period of 14 days from the date of your transaction to settle your payment, this is bound to give you a seamless and secure IRCTC booking experience.

LenDenClub

A fast growing Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending platform, LenDenClub ensures your travel dreams don’t get spoiled due to unavailability of money. You can avail a travel loan which ensures your plans aren’t delayed. The app offers flexible repayment options for a period of 6 to 12 months at a nominal interest rate and fast approvals for your travel plan to take-off swiftly.

RupeeCircle

An innovative Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending platform, it gives you the best personal loan for your dream vacation in an instant. The loans are offered at fixed-interest rates with zero pre-payment penalties. RupeeCircle’s application process is easy and takes just a few minutes to approve your vacation financing.

LoanTap

An in-house RBI registered NBFC , holiday Loans from Loantap offers the flexibility of interest only payment for the first three months and then fixed EMI for rest of the tenure. It keeps your monthly installment low when it’s needed the most.

MoneyLoji

Money Loji is a modern money lending platform that offers short-term personal loans to salaried individuals in India. It is a quick and very secure way to borrow loans for immediate requirement with flexible repayment options starting from 7 days to a maximum of 90 days. Latest technologies like AI are used to make the lending process – from application to disbursement – timeless, convenient and paperless.