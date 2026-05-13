Thinking of exiting your National Pension System (NPS) account before retirement? While the pension scheme was designed as a long-term retirement tool, recent rule changes have made early exits more flexible for certain subscribers. But before you make a move, it’s important to understand how much you can withdraw and how much may still need to go into an annuity. Here is the quick breakdown of what happens when you exit NPS before age 60:

Key rules for premature NPS withdrawal before 60

NPS permits premature exit only before the age of 60 years, if the subscriber (joined NPS between 18-60 years) has completed at least 15 years of subscription or any higher period established under a scheme, or before superannuation, whichever is earlier, as per PFRDA. The premature exit rules do not apply to subscribers who join NPS at age 60 or above.

NPS premature exit rules for government employees

For government sector employees, premature exit from the National Pension System (NPS) applies in cases such as resignation, voluntary retirement before maturity, dismissal, or removal from service by the employer or government.

If the accumulated pension wealth (APW) is up to Rs 5 lakh, the entire amount can be withdrawn as a lump sum or received through periodic payouts under Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW) or Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR).

However, if the final corpus exceeds Rs 5 lakh, at least 80% of the corpus must be used to buy an annuity plan that provides regular pension income, while the remaining amount can be taken as a lump sum or through periodic withdrawals.

NPS premature exit rules for non-government employees

For NPS subscribers under the All Citizen Model and Corporate Sector, the premature exit rules allow withdrawal of up to 20% of the accumulated corpus as a lump sum, while at least 80% must be used to purchase an annuity for regular pension income. However, there is a relaxation for smaller corpus amounts.

Earlier, subscribers with a corpus of up to Rs 2.5 lakh could withdraw the entire amount as a lump sum without buying an annuity. Under the revised rules for Central Sector (CS) and Ministry/Department (MSF) subscribers, this threshold has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

This means if the total NPS corpus is up to Rs 5 lakh, subscribers can opt for 100% lump sum withdrawal or choose options such as Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW) or Systematic Withdrawal Request (SUR). For a corpus exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the existing rule continues — up to 20% can be withdrawn as a lump sum and at least 80% must be invested in an annuity plan.

The Tier-I / Tier-II distinction most investors miss

NPS Tier 1 is a mandatory, long-term retirement account with a mandatory lock-in facility till 60 years of age and huge tax benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80CCD(1), including Rs 50,000 under 80CCD(1B). NPS Tier-1 accounts can be opened by any Indian citizen (resident or non-resident) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) in the age group of 18-70 years.

Tier 2 is a voluntary, flexible account that allows easy withdrawals, serving as a flexible savings tool with no tax benefits and no lock-in period. Any Indian Citizen (resident or NRI) in the age group of 18 to 70 years having an existing active NPS Tier 1 account can open an NPS Tier 2 account.

The Tier-II account carries no lock-in and no withdrawal restrictions. It is a liquid, market-linked bridge that funds near-term cash flow without triggering premature exit penalties on the primary Tier-I corpus.

Should subscribers exit NPS before 60?

Recent regulatory changes by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have significantly liberalized withdrawal norms for non-government subscribers. The mandatory annuity requirement at normal retirement has been reduced from 40% to 20% in several cases, while lump sum withdrawal flexibility has increased substantially.

However, early retirement today is no longer about passive living. Many individuals retiring at 45 continue consulting, investing, mentoring startups, or building second careers. In that context, NPS should not be viewed as a standalone retirement vehicle, but as the fixed income stability layer within a larger retirement architecture.

“Investors can consider opening a fresh NPS account and continue making disciplined contributions, while using the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) facility to cater to their monthly income requirements during retirement,” stated Balram Bhagat, Managing Partner–Products and Pension, Wealth Company Asset Management.

This approach can work efficiently for long-term retirement planning due to the relatively low expense ratio in NPS, which helps improve net returns over time. When structured correctly, this combination can help retirees generate regular cash flows, maintain purchasing power against inflation, and improve the long-term sustainability of their retirement corpus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, tax, or investment advice. NPS withdrawal and annuity rules are subject to change as per regulations issued by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Government of India. Readers are advised to verify the latest rules and consult a financial advisor or authorised intermediary before making any investment or withdrawal decisions.