Planning to close your credit card? 7 things you must keep in mind

Closing the oldest card that you hold may harm your credit score, as it can cause your credit history to appear shorter.

Credit cards are a lot of help for instant money, but sometimes closing a few credit card is also required. There could be multiple reasons to close/cancel a credit card. For instance, you may be either spending unnecessarily or not using some of your credit cards at all. Generally, there is no standard procedure for closing a credit card and the process of cancellation differs from bank to bank. However, when you decide to close a credit card, there are certain things that you need to take care of.

While canceling a credit card, your credit score also gets impacted. Canceling credit card increases your credit utilization rate. Hence when a cardholder cancels his card, he/she also reduces his/her overall available credit.

If you are planning to close/cancel your credit card, here are certain things to keep in mind before you do so: