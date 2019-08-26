Planning to buy ULIPs? Follow these investment strategies to maximize gains

Find out the strategies offered by Ulips, for the benefit of the policyholder

Want to get your life covered as well as invest for your long-term financial goals? If yes, then Ulip can help you. In fact, Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips) are one such investment instrument which suits investors who do not have the inclination to keep investment and insurance separate, but yet want to save for their long-term goals. Industry experts say investors who do not have financial discipline can opt for Ulips. However, if they also need to have an adequate life cover, then they should also opt for a pure term insurance plan.

Ulips generally offer several fund options across equity and debt asset classes, along with strategies to make optimum use of them. After deduction of initial charges, if any, the premiums paid are put into different asset classes or fund options. According to the fixed portfolio strategy, the premium may be allocated either in large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap equity fund. It can also be allocated in the debt funds of a Ulip as per the investor’s choice. Subsequently, either through online or offline the policyholder can choose to change the allocation pro-actively by making a switch.

Automatic Transfer Strategy (ATS): Automatic Transfer Strategy/Automatic Transfer Plan (ATP) in Ulips is similar to Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) in mutual funds. Under ATS, you can park the premium initially in the debt fund and then you can systematically transfer each month a certain fixed amount into any of the chosen equity funds. One of the advantages is that it not only helps in accumulating units at a lower cost through rupee-cost averaging, it also doesn’t expose the entire premium to the stock market. While opting for a Ulip plan, find out from your insurer whether the plan you are opting for offers it. This feature can be added both at the commencement of the policy or later on. Depending on some insurers, this feature can also be opted by logging in to the investor’s account online.

