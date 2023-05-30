Planning to buy luxury property? Take Rs 1 cr home loan at below 9% now – Compare rates

Buying a piece of luxury property is a significant milestone for many, and it often requires financial assistance in the form of a home loan. Though taking high-amount loans is not very common in India considering the demand for luxury homes among youngsters, many people having higher incomes are now opting for luxury property options. Since luxury property requires high-value transactions, it becomes very important to compare the interest rates and check the best options available before borrowing such a high amount home loan.

If you are planning to take a home loan worth Rs 1 crore or more, it is crucial to consider certain factors to ensure a smooth borrowing experience and avoid potential pitfalls. You must check your income, search for lenders who can offer you the best interest rate and assess your repayment capabilities.

Borrowing a Rs 1-crore home loan requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure a stress-free borrowing experience. Let’s explore the key aspects that prospective borrowers should assess before taking a Rs 1-crore home loan to purchase a piece of luxury property.

Creditworthiness and Eligibility

The first step in securing a home loan is evaluating your creditworthiness. Lenders assess credit scores, employment stability, income, and existing financial commitments. Aim for a credit score of 750 or above, as a higher score increases your chances of loan approval and favourable interest rates. Additionally, calculate your loan eligibility using online calculators provided by banks, which consider your income, age, and loan tenure.

Interest Rates and Loan Tenure

Interest rates play a vital role in determining the overall cost of a home loan. Before borrowing ₹1 crore, carefully compare interest rates offered by various financial institutions. Opt for a fixed or floating rate based on your financial goals and risk appetite. Additionally, consider the loan tenure. While longer tenures reduce monthly instalments, they increase the total interest paid. Assess your repayment capacity and choose a tenure that aligns with your financial objectives.

Down Payment and EMIs

Ensure you have saved enough for the down payment. Typically, lenders finance up to 80% of the property value, while the remaining 20% must be paid as a down payment. Plan your finances accordingly to cover this amount. Moreover, calculate equated monthly instalments (EMIs) using online calculators to determine the affordability of the loan. Aim for EMIs that are within 40% of your monthly income to avoid any strain on your finances.

Loan Processing Fees and Other Charges

When applying for a home loan, be aware of the processing fees and other charges levied by the lender. These can include administrative charges, legal fees, valuation fees, and prepayment penalties. Scrutinize the terms and conditions of the loan agreement to avoid any unexpected financial burdens. Negotiate with multiple lenders to secure the best possible deal with lower charges and favourable terms.

Prepayment and Foreclosure Options

Analyse the terms related to prepayment or foreclosure of the home loan. Some lenders charge penalties for prepayment, while others offer partial or complete waiver after a certain lock-in period. Opt for a lender that provides flexibility and favourable terms in case you decide to repay the loan early. These days you don’t need to pay any additional charges for prepayment your home loan if it is on floating rates. However, the fixed rate home loans might require you to pay some additional charges. It is therefore crucial to get this clarity from your lender.

Finally, evaluate your creditworthiness, loan eligibility, interest rates, loan tenure, down payment requirements, EMIs, and associated charges before signing the loan agreement. By conducting thorough research and taking into account these essential aspects, you can embark on your homeownership journey with confidence and financial stability. The table below compares the interest rates and EMIs for a loan amount of Rs 1 crore for 20 years. You can compare and choose the most suitable based on your requirements.

Home Loan Interest Rates and EMIs (On a loan amount of Rs 1 Cr)

Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Note: Lowest home loan interest rates (for a loan amount >= Rs 1 Cr) for all the banks and HFCs for which data is adequately available on their website are shown in the table. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rate mentioned in the table for >= Rs 1 Cr Lac Loan with a tenure of 20 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation); Interest rates mentioned in the table are indicative and may vary depending on bank’s T&C. Data taken from respective institution’s website as on May 23, 2023.