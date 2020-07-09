Planning to buy a term plan? Or want to get a rider? Get all your queries answered

Currently, I am under financial stress and not able to pay the premiums. Is it possible to take a loan basis for my life policy? Find out

I am a 33-year-old professional earning Rs 16 lakh per annum. I am planning to purchase a term plan. What should be the duration and amount of the cover? Will it be enough to protect my wife’s financial security?

Ans: Term plan is primarily an income replacement tool and provides life cover. It removes the financial burden on a family in case of an untimely death of the earning member. Therefore, it is always prudent to opt for a term plan until an individual’s retirement age. Say, if you retire by 60, you will need to opt for a 27-year term. In case required, you can also opt for a longer-term, until 80 years of age. The amount or the sum assured will depend upon factors like your income, expenses, age, and standard of living. While deciding the amount, it will be important to take into cognizance that your income, as well as responsibilities, will only increase year on year. For such a scenario, you can opt for an increasing term plan. Such a plan offers 5% – 10% increasing cover each year ensuring that the life insured is adequately protected at every life-stage. A term plan will provide the necessary protection to your spouse’s financial requirements. Simultaneously, you can opt for other saving and investing tools ensuring all-round protection of your loved ones.

I have a traditional life insurance plan. Currently, I am under financial stress and not able to pay the premiums. Is it possible to take a loan basis for my life policy? Or should I surrender it?

Ans: A life cover has emerged as a pertinent need in today’s time, and it is important to stay insured. Thereby, availing for a loan on the policy is a prudent option than surrendering the same. Since, you are in sudden need of money, and you have a traditional policy, you can opt for a loan. Get in touch with your insurer for more details and the procedure to proceed further. In case you surrender or break-up the policy, you will get a lesser amount compared to your original maturity benefit as surrender charges will be applicable on the same. Further, as you are unable to pay the premiums right now, you can also pay all your due premiums in the revival period and continue with the policy. Else, you can contact your insurer and opt for a reduced paid-up option and continue with the policy without surrendering the same.

I am going to be a grandfather this month. I want to secure the future of my grandchild and start accumulating money for education. Can I gift the child a life insurance policy? How should I go about it? Will my son be able to pay the future premiums?

Ans: Planning ahead for a child’s future is important. A life insurance policy will be a nice and thoughtful gift for your grandchild which will be cherished for life. A simple solution will be to opt for a child insurance plan which will help in saving a guaranteed amount of money for your grandchild’s future. To start with, you can be the payer, while her parents will be the proposer, as there is a limit for the proposer’s age (varies from policy to policy and for insurance companies). You will have to submit a No Objection Certificate from the child’s parents so that they will be able to pay the future premiums for the policy.

I have been working for five years and am planning to get married next year. While I have started saving, in view of the current risk environment my brother is suggesting me to purchase some life insurance policies. What kind of policies shall I buy? Will they be a good savings option?

Ans: As you have been saving for a while now and looking at the fact that your responsibilities are going to increase, the urge might be there to jump to investments. However, it is crucial to understand the place of protection, more so in the current pandemic situation. Even though you would want only savings – it is sensible to first protect your savings, dreams, goals, and life itself. This will allow you and your family to sustain the living standard without eating up your hard-earned money and savings. The first step would be to identify your financial goals in different stages of your life, like marriage, the birth of a child, etc. Insurance products in the market offer protection options customized to individual needs- basis the age, life stage, premium amount, and coverage sought. You can opt for Term Insurance, which carries a lesser premium and offers death benefits and acts as an income replacement tool. A must-have solution for every earning individual with responsibilities. You can also opt for a traditional or unit-linked policy offering death benefit and paying a lump sum on maturity. You can achieve both your objectives of savings as well as financial protection by purchasing a life insurance policy.

Can I upgrade my existing term insurance plan with a rider? How can one select the appropriate rider which will complement the existing term plan?

Ans: Life Insurance riders offer additional benefits and coverage to a primary life insurance policy at a low premium. These can be helpful in further strengthening the existing cover to hedge risks. There are various kinds of riders available today offering a host of benefits. Some offer coverage against accidental death and/or disability while some offer risk coverage against critical illnesses. There are riders that waive of premium in case you are unable to pay them. There are many more that pay hospital cash, surgical cash, etc. The choice of a suitable rider solely depends on your needs. Therefore, it is prudent for you to first evaluate your existing covers, risk, and financial requirements before opting for an appropriate rider.

(Answers given by Kamesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance)