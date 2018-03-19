Planning to buy a house? These major real estate firms are offering great discounts on Navratri – Check deals here

Planning to buy a house? This Navratri season Real Estate majors are bringing in a lot of exciting offers for the ones who are looking to buy a house.

Planning to buy a house? This Navratri season Real Estate majors are bringing in a lot of exciting offers for the ones who are looking to buy a house. Buying a house is an important decision that a person takes in his/her lifetime. People usually take a lot of time into considering the different options that are offered to them by the Real Estate developers. The reasons may be many, but people tend to make the purchase on an auspicious day. And with Navratri festive season going on, Real Estate biggies are offering exciting offers for the new home buyers. Real Estate players like Mahagun Group, Pacific Group, Gaurs Group and Sikka Group among many others are offering impressive offers to lure new buyers.

From flat discounts to foreign trips to offers for government employees, this time period seems to be a perfect opportunity to buy a house. It should be noted that most of the offers are from the Delhi’s neighboring region while one of the offers pertains to Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Most of the offers are from Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

It should be noted that the entire Real Estate sector is over-coming structural changes such as the implementation of Goods and Services Tax last year and Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). And it is a great move by the realtors to bring out such offers. The offers from Real Estate biggies are listed below:

Mahagun Group: As many as eight offers are in place for seven of different projects in the National Capital Region by the Mahagun Group. Dhiraj Jain, Director, Mahagun Group shed a light on these offers. He said that the offer will include 0% GST impact, and will have one car parking free. There will also not be any bank loan processing fees, wardrobes will be in all bedrooms. As a part of the offer modular kitchen, hotel membership, one-year free maintenance will be offered. These offers are in Mahagun Manorial Sec 128, Noida, Mahagun Mezzaria Sec 78 Noida, Mahagun Meadows Sector 150, Expressway Noida, Mahagun Mirabella Sector 79, Noida, Mahagun Montage Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, Mahagun MyWoods Sec 16-C, Greater Noida, Mahagun Mantra Sector 10, Greater Noida.

Offer by RG Group on RG Residency in Sector – 120, Noida: The BSP will be starting at a flat Rs. 4105 per sq. ft. To accommodate the schedule of buyers, the offices will be open till 9 pm. RG group is also offering immediate registry on the purchases of these properties.

Pacific Group (Pacific Golf Estates in Dehradun): Discounts up to Rs. 9 Lakhs and additional Discounts up to Rs 1.50 Lakhs for Government Employees. Abhishek Bansal, the Executive Director of Pacific Group said, “At our project Pacific Golf Estate in Dehradun, we are offering direct discounts of Rs. 9 lakhs and additional discounts of Rs. 1.50 lakhs for government employees.”

Saya Group (Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram): Wardrobe in all Bedrooms, Modular Kitchen with RO, Video Door Phone and One textured wall in Master Bedroom of Diamond and Platinum units. Vikas Bhasin, the CMD of Saya Homes said, “We have decided to provide our customers with a wardrobe in all bedrooms along with one textured wall in master bedrooms of Diamond and Platinum units.”

Sikka Group: The Sikka Group is offering a Travel Pack if you book a House in all projects. If you book a house which is above 1000 sq. ft. you will get a family trip of 4 to Thailand. If you book a house which is below 1000 sq. ft. then you will get a trip for 2 to Thailand. It should be noted that the offer is redeemable from June 1, 2018, to July 31, 2018.

Spectrum Metro is giving away Gold Coin with every purchase.

Gaurs Group: Prices Starting at Rs. 3295 per sq. ft. (all inclusive) till 31st March in Gaur City on Ready to Move In properties. In light to the offerings, Manoj Gaur, Vice President CREDAI-National & MD, Gaurs Group says, “Navratras are considered to be an auspicious time for investing. And the best investment in today’s time is property as the returns are higher and any scheme is a big draw for any buyer. We are offering a variety of benefits to our buyers booking ready to move in units in Gaur City and we expect that customers can link them to direct benefits keeping the trust factor upright.”