Planning to build your house on low budget? Here are the hacks

Building a house can be a costly and daunting task, but it is possible to build your dream home on a low budget. With careful planning and smart choices, you can save money on construction costs without sacrificing quality.

Here are some hacks to help you build your house on a low budget:

1. Plan and research thoroughly: Before starting the construction process, plan and research thoroughly. Look for affordable materials and compare prices. You can also seek advice from experts in the field.

2. Choose a simple design: A complex design can be expensive to build. Instead, opt for a simple design that is cost-effective and easy to build. A smaller house with fewer rooms will also save money on construction costs.

3. Use cost-effective building materials: Choose affordable materials. Building materials can be expensive, but there are affordable options available. For example, concrete blocks are cheaper than bricks, and metal roofs are cheaper than tiles. You can also consider using recycled or salvaged materials to save money.

4. Consider prefabricated homes: Prefabricated homes are cost-effective and can be assembled quickly. They come in a range of sizes and designs, and you can customize them to suit your needs.

5. Use energy-efficient fixtures: Building an energy-efficient house can save money on utility bills in the long run. You can incorporate features such as insulation, double-glazed windows, and solar panels in the design. Energy-efficient fixtures such as LED lights, low-flow faucets, and energy-saving appliances can save money on utility bills in the long run.

6. Hire local contractors: Hiring local contractors can save money on transportation costs. It also supports the local economy and creates jobs.

7. Utilize government incentives: The Indian government has several incentives for homebuyers, such as subsidies for low-income housing, tax credits for energy-efficient homes, and reduced interest rates on home loans. Make sure you research and take advantage of these incentives to reduce the overall cost of construction.

In conclusion, building a house on a low budget requires careful planning and smart choices. Plan and research thoroughly, choose a simple design, use cost-effective building materials, do it yourself, consider prefabricated homes, use energy-efficient fixtures, and hire local contractors. With these hacks, you can build your dream home without breaking the bank. However, it is important to keep in mind that building a safe and structurally sound house should not be compromised while aiming to keep the cost low.

(By Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra. Views are personal.)