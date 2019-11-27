Planning an adventurous trip? Check out what does your travel insurance policy cover

Like any insurance policy, travel insurance plans also have their own set of inclusions and exclusions.

With rising income and increasing awareness about the safety and security of one’s belongings, an increasing number of travelers have started opting for travel insurance policies these days. Not only while traveling abroad, but also while traveling within the country. However, while buying a travel insurance policy most just look at the premium and do not go into the details and fine points of the policy document.

Like any insurance policy, travel insurance plans also have their own set of inclusions and exclusions. In a recent case in Mumbai, a policyholder was denied his claim for the treatment of his injuries. The reason being, he had taken part in a sporting activity which was termed as ‘hazardous activity’ by the insurer, which caused the injury.

Exclusions

What most people are not aware of is that having an insurance policy does not cover them from all kinds of injuries or accidents. Injuries sustained during activities or sports termed as ‘hazardous activity’ are not covered by insurers. Hence, before opting for a policy try to understand the terms and conditions of the policy.

Adventurous sports or activities such as mountain climbing, bungee jumping, water rafting, and paragliding are usually not covered by travel insurance policies and are termed as hazardous activities in the policy documents.

Additionally, a claim can also be denied by the insurer, if the claim is made for pre-existing diseases. This feature, however, varies from insurer to insurer. For instance, some insurers include pre-existing diseases in their policy and provide cover for them in the case of a life-threatening situation, up to a certain limit.

Besides that, also find out the starting date of your policy. Most people get confused between the start date of the policy with the first day of their holiday. For instance, if you make a claim in the case of a flight cancellation, the insurer can turn down your claim for trip cancellation, stating that the trip was called off in advance, and the policy cover hadn’t started yet.

Inclusions

Under medical matters, these policies cover for sudden illnesses, and medical expenses arising out of a sudden illness or injuries that occurred during the trip. Experts say travel insurance acts as an overseas health insurance policy with similar benefits offered to the policyholder.

For instance, within the country, if the policyholder meets with an accident during a trip, his/her health insurance policy will take care of the hospitalization costs. At the same time, in case of an accident and hospitalization occurred outside India, the claim will be payable by the travel insurance policy.

Under non-medical matters, flight delay checked baggage loss, trip cancellation, loss of passport, including the hijacking of a flight, are covered under travel insurance policies. However, each of these comes with its own limitations.

Note that the inclusions and exclusions in travel insurance policies vary from one insurer to another. Depending on the policyholder and the insurer, some exclusions can also be waived off. For instance, policyholders can include some of the exclusions mentioned in the policy by paying an additional premium, subject to the insurer’s assessment and approval.