The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the finance ministry to remove the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and reduce short-term capital gains (STCG) tax on equities to 10% from 20%.

The industry body has also suggested reduction of securities transaction tax (STT) rates, and increasing the holding period for LTCG on equity shares from 12 months to 18-24 months.

This would ensure “that exemption is available to genuine investors”, the industry chamber wrote to Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Ravi Aggarwal. Lowering tax rates would play an important role in retaining foreign capital in India, reducing outflows and attracting further investments, the industry body said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in October said that the government is open to hearing suggestions on the removal of LTCG tax during consultations for the upcoming Union Budget.

Currently, a LTCG tax of 12.5% plus surcharge and cess is levied on listed equity or equity mutual funds where gains exceed Rs 1.25 lakh and investments are held for more than 12 months from the date of acquisition. If such assets are sold within 12 months of purchase, a STCG tax of 20% tax is levied.

“Amid geopolitical tensions, the West Asia crisis and competition from emerging markets, India faces challenges in attracting foreign investment,” the PHDCCI said. FPIs have pulled a record Rs 3.08 trillion out of Indian equities in just nine months of calendar year 2026, nearly double the Rs 1.66 trillion withdrawn in 2025.

“Rationalizing STCG, LTCG and STT rates could improve India’s investment appeal. Of course, tax rates are not the only determinative factor for choosing India as an investment destination and staying invested, it is certainly one of the important factors,” the industry body said.

The chamber said that LTCG, STCG and STT rates operate in parallel, which defeats the sole purpose of introduction of STT in 2004. STT was introduced as a transaction tax to simplify the taxation of securities transaction. To compensate, tax on LTCG was abolished and tax on STCG was reduced from slab rates to 10%.

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Since the introduction of STT in 2004, the STT rates have been increased progressively along with the change in calculation methodology, both resulting in additional payout of STT.

“Taxing the same economic activity through multiple levies can discourage investment and wealth creation,” the industry body said. “Rather than relying on higher taxes on existing sources, the government should explore new revenue streams and rationalise capital market taxes in line with current economic conditions.”

The government collected Rs 57,522 crore from STT in FY26, and has budgeted to collect Rs 73,700 crore in the current financial year. Between April 1 and October 14 this fiscal, the government’s STT collections have risen 52% to Rs 46,840 crore.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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